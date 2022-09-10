LOOK: Walking in New York Fashion Week is a dream come true for 11-year-old Mossel Bay born model, Gizelle

Johannesburg - She may just be 11-years-old, but young Gizelle isn’t short of confidence. The Mossel Bay-based youngster says she dreams of walking the runway with world renowned models Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

“My favourite models are Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid. I would love to meet them someday and even walk with them on the runway,” Gizelle told the Saturday Star this week. Her dream is one step closer after the Pretoria-born tween was this week chosen to walk New York Fashion Week for well known designer Amelia Tuu. Gizelle was hand picked by Tuu following an impressive performance at the International Modeling and Talent Association convention (IMTA) in the US which the youngster competed in.

11-year-old local model Gizelle. Picture by Danzfuss Photography. She was part of the International Arts Talent Showcase (IATS) team that came from all over Africa with 55 contestants. She competed in the Fashion Print category, Runway, Jeans, Commercial print, Monologue, Singing, Swimwear/beachwear and TV Beauty at the convention, where she caught the eye of Tuu. Now she is jetting off to New York this week to walk the runway at one of the biggest fashion weeks in the world.

Gizelle impressed so much that she received a staggering 11 call backs. “I also received two special awards for Beachwear Model and Fashion Print and an award of excellence for singing, commercial print, jeans, monologue and runway. And then I came third for Model of the Year. In total I won nine medals,” she said. 11-year-old local model Gizelle. Picture by Danzfuss Photography. Her biggest call back was from Tuu.

“I was so surprised when we received the email. I am a bit nervous as I don’t know what to expect but I'm never nervous on the runway, I don’t know how to explain it but I feel so at home there.” She says she cannot wait to take to the ramp in New York. “It really is a blessing. Amelia is such a nice and awesome person. I got to walk for her at IMTA and it was really one of the biggest moments of my life. Her clothing is really interesting. I think New York Fashion Week will definitely top that moment and I cannot wait.”

11-year-old local model Gizelle. Picture by Danzfuss Photography. She says walking the ramp at New York Fashion Week will without a doubt be the biggest moment of her career so far. “This is definitely the biggest thing. I'm very fortunate to get to experience New York Fashion week.” The youngster has achieved so much at a young age. Not only is she a model but also a talented singer.

Her professional career kicked off when she was scouted by Elsubie Verlinden at the International Arts Talent Showcase (IATS) in 2021. 11-year-old local model Gizelle. Picture by Danzfuss Photography. She was immediately signed to 33 and Me Talent Agency and secured two international features for PEPCO (an internationally renowned brand), landing roles in both their television commercial and international stills. On the music front, Gizelle went on to book an international collaboration with American singer-songwriter and producer Nate Butler. Nate has worked with multi-platinum artists such as Luther Vandross, Backstreet Boys, Victoria Beckham and more.

The single, which will feature as her debut, was recorded at Cosher Studios in Cape Town, together with producer Gino Lee. Ahead of New York Fashion Week, Gizelle has revealed she has also been invited to Tuu’s birthday party. “I will be seeing her and some of the other Miss Universe contestants at the party. Amelia Tuu is also Miss Canada Universe. I am very excited to meet all the different people.”

11-year-old local model Gizelle. Picture by Danzfuss Photography. She says she has no idea what outfit she will be wearing for Fashion Week . “We are only doing the fitting the morning of the 11th, so I have no idea what outfit I will be wearing but I am sure it will be very interesting and beautiful. I will also be wearing outfits from South African Designer Salome Du Plooy during my time in New York.” Gizelle is currently home schooled, so getting time off was no problem.

“I am almost finished with my work for the quarter, whenever I get time I do extra hours so that I can travel.” She says her latest achievement is something her parents are incredibly proud of. “My mom and dad have been my biggest supporters and without them this would not be possible. They have taught me everything so far and they have been with me every step of the way. My mom helps me with outfits and my hair. She is with me every second and she manages everything for me.”

11-year-old local model Gizelle. Picture by Danzfuss Photography. Gizelle says she dreams of becoming a world renowned model singer and actor one day. “I would love to be a recognized model, singer and actor who can also dance. To have all these talents is really a blessing from above and I would like to pursue every one of them the best that I can.” She says she also has ambitions of moving to America one day, having had the time of her life last month when she took part in the IMTA convention.