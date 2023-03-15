Looking for love? Then SABC 2’s new reality dating show might just be for you

Johannesburg - South African singles are set to look for love while the nation looks on. This is as SABC2’s new reality dating show, which is expected to premiere later this year, wants to open South Africans' world to alternative forms of meeting people.

The reality show, ‘Love Is Love’, will follow love-seekers searching for the perfect match. Meanwhile, each of the contestants have a lot to offer and are inviting other interested singles from around the country to enter and join them in their quest for love. “With the help of their best friend, each contestant will pick their stand-out entries from the list of entrants who have entered to be a part of this process,” SABC said. “They will then go on a group date with their chosen candidates, where two will be selected to go on a more personal one-on-one date and eventually, the contestant will pick the candidate they want to get to know better during the episode’s big finale.”

SABC 2 is now calling on anyone interested to go on a date with one of the love seekers and who wants to document their search for love on TV to complete the simple entry form here. Additionally, you can enter via www.loveislove.tv or the show’s official Facebook and Instagram pages. “The dating show will also give contestants their time to shine, show off their personality and go on a series of exciting dates and the opportunity to find love – all on the small screen,” SABC said. “If you’ve got a dynamic personality and want to shoot your shot with this season’s contestants, Love Is Love is looking for you!”

The contestants looking for love on the show this season are: Yentel Jacobs A 27-year-old female from Cape Town who interested is in women between the ages of 27 and 45. Jacobs loves living actively, is very adventurous and loves attending festivals, going rock climbing, pole dancing and DJing. She’s looking for someone ambitious, kind-hearted, respectful and someone who knows what they want.

Rosette Cele Rosette, a 50-year-old woman from Johannesburg, is interested in men between the ages of 45 and 60. She is an adventurous person who loves exercise, particularly yoga and swimming. Her ideal man is a great communicator, kind, empathetic and tall. Eric Von Brandis

A 38-year-old single dad who is interested in men between the ages of 30 and 45. He is an award-winning hairstylist from Johannesburg who is very creative and arty. He is looking for someone who is kind, loyal, well-groomed and has morals. Eudes Andre Eudes is a 27-year-old man from Cape Town interested in women between the ages of 20 and 30. His ideal partner should be supportive, has a good heart and is mature. Andre believes he is a great partner because he is bold and charismatic. He loves writing poetry, the outdoors and going to the gym, where martial arts is his exercise of choice.

Ethan McKay 22-year-old Ethan is a drama teacher from Cape Town who is interested in both men and women between the ages of 20 and 30. For him, good communication is key, and he is looking for someone who is respectful and funny. Chimenuex Kuen

A 30-year-old woman from Johannesburg, Kuen is interested in men of any age. She loves swimming, wine tasting, hitting the gym, singing, dancing and takes up martial arts. She is looking for a man who is kind, considerate and has a great sense of humour. Anga Plaatjie Anga is a 26-year-old food stylist from Johannesburg who is interested in men between the ages of 30 and 40. She is a massive foodie who is looking to meet a man who shares her zest for life and passion for food.

Andra Mostert Andra is a 56-year-old woman from Cape Town interested in men of any age. She is a marketing executive who is looking for a man who is caring, gentle and ready to have some fun! She is positive, energetic and loves to cook. Simphiwe Jack Mabaso

Mabaso is a 28-year-old man from Johannesburg, interested in women. He is a television and theatre actor and fitness trainer. He is looking for a lady who is loyal, honest, a go-getter, career driven, and independent. He is a dreamer, and a go-getter. He loves going to the gym and taking care of his body and health. Stacy Anderson Stacy is 34 and from Cape Town and is interested in men who are 30 plus. She is a regional events manager and part-time model. She is looking for someone who loves animals, who is adventurous, ambitious and who takes care of themselves. Anderson is very family oriented and takes good care of her health and well-being.