Love in the time of lockdown might be tricky but it doesn't mean romance can't blossom

Love in the time of lockdown can be a tricky business. There’s no doubt that social distancing, Zoom romances and extended periods locked down with loved ones have made for a challenging time for every relationship. Valentine’s Day 2021, is a time to ensure that romance blossoms and hearts grow fonder. Lucienne van Pul, Portfolio Director at Avenue, compiled a list for those who are stumped for ideas. Bubbles and roses are always a sure win. Pampering has never been more needed than it is now, so thankfully, luxury brands are stepping up to provide Valentine’s Day-worthy beauty gifts we know they’ll love. If your partner is a fragrance fan, Les Parfums Louis Vuitton have just unveiled their new fragrance, Étoile Filante, composed in Grasse by Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud. A voyage for the senses, a precious nectar, nestled in the House’s signature perfume bottle. Trust us, they’ll approve. Available from: Louis Vuitton Sandton City store in Johannesburg and Louis Vuitton V&A Waterfront store in Cape Town at R4000.The best gift if she’s champagne obsessed

Whether you're taking your loved one out to their favourite restaurant, picnicking on the beach or having a quiet evening in, your Valentine's sip should be straight from the French vineyards to their lips.

After all, nothing but nothing, says ‘I love you’ (or I really, really like you) like the sound of the pop of a champagne cork. We couldn’t choose one, so we’ve included two of our favourites. Just remember to chill the champagne well in advance and for extra brownie points pair with a dinner to remember (takeaways are also totally acceptable).

Moët & Chandon Rosé ticks all the boxes - it tastes delicious, looks beautiful in the glass (it’s all about that perfect pink hue) – and ensures that any occasion becomes a proper celebration. For over a quarter of a millennium, the renowned French winemaker has been sharing the magic of champagne across the globe. Trust us, they’ll love it. Available from: Brut Impérial Rosé R729.00 at select retailers.

If you’d like to honour the audacious woman at your side this Valentines, look no further than Veuve Clicquot Rosé. Full bodied and deliciously fruity, with intense flavours of juicy ripe strawberries and cherries, Veuve Clicquot’s Rosé is a burst of red fruits and the expression of Madame Clicquot’s ingenious and audacious spirit. A toast to love, and strong women. Available from: R749,95 at select retailers.

The best gift if they’ re a foodie: Buitenverwachting, Constantia. A veteran on the food scene in South Africa, Peter Tempelhoff’s latest dining venture, beyond at Buitenverwachting wine estate is an ode to the region in the most elegant and yet unpretentious fashion.

Expect carefully sourced high-quality ingredients – from local small producers - and presented as understated and refined dishes – and unique wine. Join Tempelhoff and team for their special Valentine’s Day menu. Perfect for those who prefer eating to cooking.Visit: https://beyondrestaurant.co.za/

The best gift if diamonds really are her best friend. Shop the new diamond stud range from Linde collection. If all else fails, you can’t go wrong with diamonds (or rubies, sapphires and emeralds, for that matter).

Look no further than the Linde Collection – an independent jewellers specialising in bespoke diamond and gemstone pieces. They’ve recently launched a range of contemporary diamond studs – think lightning bolts, small blooms and stars – perfect for fashionistas, or those jewellery aficionados amongst us.

