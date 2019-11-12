Lucifer star's #carelikeademon campaign aims to help Cape kids through yoga









Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt has embarked on her most ambitious campaign; #carelikeademon to help children in her home city of Cape Town. She may have left South Africa over two decades ago, but it’s clear that actress Lesley-Ann Brandt still holds the country close to her heart. "South Africa will always be home. I am a born and bred Cape Town girl,” Brandt says. While the 37-year-old has her hands full these days shooting new episodes of Netflix hit series Lucifer in Los Angeles, she still manages to make time in-between to visit home and to help out with various local charities. Just three months ago, the Cape Town born actress visited South Africa where she shot a local commercial as well as linked up with various non-profit organisations like the Earth Child Project and Saving the Survivors. Now the Lucifer star, who plays the role of demon Mazikeen in the hit show, is ready to embark on her most ambitious campaign yet to help children back home in Cape Town.

Brandt’s #carelikeademon campaign, will focus on helping kids through the art of yoga.

Brandt together with the Earth Child Project plan to build several safe spaces and yoga studios in two different townships in Cape Town; Khayelitsha and Levana Hill.

“Care Like A Demon is really a movement I started because of Lucifer fans last year and around that time we were seeing some of the atrocities committed by the current government of the US,” says Brandt.

"As a mother of a young child at the time I felt saddened and compelled to act. I auctioned some of my Lucifer “Mazikeen Blades” to help raise money and raised $ 50,000.00 for Families at the Border.”

“With this current campaign in particular I am focusing on South Africa and the children and we are trying to build safe spaces and yoga studios in two deserving neighborhoods Earth Child Project operates in.”

Earth Child Project currently work in Khayelitsha and Levana Hill and work across eight schools.

“At the moment we are focusing on Levana Primary, which is the school I visited earlier this year in September and met with the founder Janna Kretzmer of Earth Child Project and some of the teachers and students to better understand how I can be of service and help further their cause.”

“I think it’s very important for South Africans to never forget the terrible things that happened in our country like rape and gang violence and continue to be outraged because the minute we get complacent that is when the kids lose hope.”

“Sadly we lost a student from the Earth Child Project last week because he was hit by a stray bullet and died. It broke my heart. He hadn’t fulfilled his potential in life.”

"The organisation provides the tools to find hope and make them model citizens and role models for future generations. Their work is beyond important and we should support these initiatives."

Brandt has started a GoFundMe page for the campaign and has already managed to raise close to half a million Rand in just four days.

“I am always incredibly humbled when I put a call out to my fans and they answer that call and I am grateful for them to support my passion even if it is not their passion.”

“So far we’ve raised 300,000 Rand in four days which is so wonderful and this is from people around the world. That says a lot about humanity and I’m stunned by the support and so grateful.”

The campaign will strongly focus on teaching kids yoga, an art form Brandt believes has the power to heal.

“Yoga is incredible and I started practicing 10 years ago. I was never a yogi and never understood how healing this practice could be, not just physically but emotionally.”

"We all have struggles and I spent 4 years away from my family when I first moved to Los Angeles to follow my dreams and I practiced yoga almost every day and this truly helped me."

“I genuinely believe this program will help them take a sigh and take a burden off their shoulder.”

“They are dealing with parents who are unemployed or they have seen people killed or lost family members. They’re living in gang violence and drug filled communities and lacking proper nutrition.”

“Through yoga and meditation, the students learn about themselves and respect their bodies and themselves as individuals and will value themselves.

“They learn how to grow vegetables and be sustainable.. Earth Child Project is holistic and knows how to educate the young minds.”

Brandt has also garnered support for her campaign from her co-stars at Lucifer including lead actor Tom Ellis,who plays Lucifer in the show.

“I love that Tom and my cast get behind my campaigns and that speaks to them as people. Especially considering Tom is British and we beat them in rugby. We have a very supportive cast who care.”

Brandt says she is determined to help those less privileged in South Africa in any way she possibly can.

“I’m fortunate I am in a position now to leverage my platform and give back to my community and pay it forward.”

“I was always raised in a way that I can never succeed and prosper if others suffer. It is important that I remind people I haven’t forgotten where I’m from and I love my country and the people of my country.

“I am just so incredibly proud and fly our flag abroad as often as I can.”

Brandt also had a special message for the Springboks after they were crowned world champions in Japan last weekend.

“A huge congrats to the team . I had so much of pride watching you play so beautifully. You worked so hard and I have memories and feelings of the 1995 win.”

“As Siya (Kolisi) said rugby and sport have the ability to unite us as a country and we need to remember this now more than ever.

“We are are so rich in our culture and language, and our history is so deep, and if we can spread more love amongst each other and remember together we will succeed and will be in a good place.”

