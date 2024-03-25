Magical Easter at Melrose Arch

From Friday, March 29 to Monday April 1, 2024, families are invited to immerse themselves in a world abuzz with excitement and delight at Gauteng's premier lifestyle destination.

Get ready for an Easter celebration like no other as Melrose Arch unveils its enchanting plans for a Magical Easter .

The popular Melrose Arch Easter Hunt returns, this year, taking place on Sunday, March 31, from 12pm to 4pm. Participants under 13 years old can embark on an adventure filled with sweet surprises waiting to be found. Due to popular demand, tickets must be purchased through Computicket, as places are limited. As part of the hunt, children will receive a delicious Melrose Arch filled treat box. Appearances from characters such as fairies, bunnies, and elves will enhance the ambiance, ensuring an egg-ceptional experience for all.

Throughout the Easter weekend, the Melrose Arch Piazza will host a range of activities daily from 10am to 5pm. Children can enjoy the Clamber Club entertainers, obstacle courses, interactive games, face painting, and more. Indulge in delicious ice cream from Paul's Homemade Ice Cream, available with various tempting Easter themed toppings.

The Swirl Smashed and Rolled Ice Cream activation will give guests a chance to enjoy a fun-filled lucky draw game and win free ice cream vouchers. Toys and More will offer an array of Easter-themed toys throughout the weekend, including LED bunny ears and a wide selection of chocolate eggs.