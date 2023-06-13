Johannesburg - Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag is the most attractive football manager, according to science, a new study has found.
The research, conducted by SeatPick, an Israeli event technology company, found that the Dutchman is the hottest football manager, with a total sexiness score of 7.78 out of 10.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ranked in second place, scoring 7.35 out of 10, while both Manchester City and Roma gaffers Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho tie for the third hottest - scoring 7.07 out of 10.
In fifth place was Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, scoring 7.02 out of 10.
Meanwhile, the research found that Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui was the least hottest - scoring 1.56 out of 10. In addition, Twitter users thirst over Steven Gerrard the most - with over 12,000 tweets containing the word “sexy” and/or a related emoji.
In order to compile the research, SeatPick analysed tweets including the word “sexy”, computer vision algorithms and their height and net worth.
They gathered over 100,000 tweets mentioning the managers' names and analysed them for containing both the term ‘’sexy’’ and/or related emojis. SeatPick also collected three standardised images per manager, applying strict criteria for lighting, facial expression, and pose. Computer vision algorithms identified facial landmarks and calculated the geometric golden ratio for each image.
Data for net worth and height was sourced from Celebrity Net Worth, PlayerSaga and Taddlr, and all these factors were used to create a 10-point index score. The data was correct as of June 9, 2023, and is subject to change.