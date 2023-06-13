Johannesburg - Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag is the most attractive football manager, according to science, a new study has found. The research, conducted by SeatPick, an Israeli event technology company, found that the Dutchman is the hottest football manager, with a total sexiness score of 7.78 out of 10.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ranked in second place, scoring 7.35 out of 10, while both Manchester City and Roma gaffers Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho tie for the third hottest - scoring 7.07 out of 10. In fifth place was Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, scoring 7.02 out of 10. Meanwhile, the research found that Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui was the least hottest - scoring 1.56 out of 10. In addition, Twitter users thirst over Steven Gerrard the most - with over 12,000 tweets containing the word “sexy” and/or a related emoji.