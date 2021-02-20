Matric results: It’s a hat trick for the Buckland triplets as they bag more than 20 distinctions

It is not immediately clear if the drop in the Independent Examination Board’s (IEB) 2020 National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate, is the impact of Covid-19. While the numbers are being crunched there’s jubilation around the country as thousands of IEB learners celebrate their matric results. IEB candidates achieved a 98.07% pass rate, slightly lower than last year's pass rate of 98.82%. The IEB and the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA) said despite a challenging 2020, the achievements of their matriculants should be lauded. The board saw a decline in its schooling population with several learners withdrawing from the year and postpone completion of Grade 12 until 2021. It said 12 024 full-time and 1139 part-time candidates completed the matric exams. "It is interesting to note that the hard lockdown had differing impacts across schools within the IEB. Some schools were able to make a smooth transition to online teaching and learning as they had the resources available and in fact, had already been using them in the normal course of events. Their teachers were experienced in this mode of delivery, as were their learners who had access to devices and stable internet connectivity," explained Anne Oberholzer, CEO of the IEB. Oberholzer stressed that the achievements are proof that the Grade 12 year on its own does not provide the understanding, perseverance and resilience needed to achieve excellent results in the matric year – but that is the culmination of work and learning over 12 or 13 years of quality schooling.

Her sentiments were echoed by ISASA CEO Lebogang Montjane who said the 0.75% drop is statistically insignificant given the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think learners and parents have done remarkably well. There’s a saying ‘choose your parents well’. Praise, however, should go to foundation phase and pre-primary teachers. These results in the time of Covid shows that independent schools have a system that works,” he said.

And in one household where the system definitely works is the Buckland house. Triplets from Redhill School in Sandton, Anna, Jessica and Ivan bagged 23 distinctions between them. The trio said they stayed up until midnight, each in their own rooms, to wait for their results. And all they were promised if they performed well was takeaways.

“I really wasn’t sure. In fact if I didn’t do well, I would not have been surprised,” said Ivan who achieved nine distinctions.

Ivan started at Redhill in Grade 3 and according to his academic record, he has never scored below 85% in his year-end results.

Sisters, Jessica and Anna attended St Stithians until 2016 and changed schools to be with their brother and they maintain the move to join Ivan, was not a planned move.

“We have always helped each other. We even shared some classes. At home we eat dinner and watch series together and that’s about it. I really expected to just pass,” chuckled Jessica who raked in 5 distinctions.

“I think Covid actually gave us an advantage because we could put our extramural activities on hold and just focus on schoolwork,” said Anna, who matched her brother’s nine distinctions.

The brainy trio are joined by deputy head girl, Wangari Mbuthia who achieved a 42/45 for her International Baccalaureate Diploma – placing her in the top 2% in the world.

“My older sister achieved seven distinctions in her matric year and she is a doctor now. I expected to do well. Now the pressure is on my younger sister,” said Wangari.

The magnificent four said none of their achievements would have been possible without the love and support from their parents and teachers.

Proud mom, professor Julia Boltar said of her children: "They are such individuals, but in this case have shown the same spark. It's beyond words how proud I am of each of them."

The triplets are heading to Cape Town where they will all pursue degrees in social sciences at UCT although they will have different areas of interest.

Wangari has already been accepted at the University of Pretoria where she plans to study biotechnology. But she is also waiting on universities in the US and UK before she makes a final decision.

Despite their incredible results, the young people said they still expect so much for themselves in the future.

“For me it’s not just about my marks now. I want satisfaction in everything I do,” said Jessica.

“My marks make me more confident to achieve,” said Wangari.

“I want to fulfil my potential,” said Anna.

“I have learnt that it’s important not to beat yourself up. A good school is necessary but not sufficient. I would not have achieved my distinction in English if it wasn’t for my sisters’ notes,” said Ivan.

Principal, Joseph de Grassi, said while SA get’s much flack for its education system, he is very excited about the results.

“We are world class. It gives me a lot of hope. I also think we need to talk more. Government and private schools. Stop talking about closing down private schools and let’s share resources,” he said.

And what is the winning recipe for achieving results like these?

“We research international best practices. Our teachers undergo diversity focus groups every two weeks. We have a transwoman who is a councillor at our school. For us, education is about the neuroscience. Yes, you have smart young people but without their parents, their schools and wherever they learn, smart is all they will be,” he said.

And De Grassi believes that SA, is ready for the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) and added that blended learning is something all schools will investigate in the future.

The Saturday Star