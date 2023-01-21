Matric Results: Redhill commends pupils and teachers on 100% pass rate

Johannesburg - Redhill School in Sandton celebrated this week with a 100% pass rate and outstanding achievements by its class of 2022. Like so many others, the matriculants made it through a global pandemic with strength and commitment and their results are testament to their hard work and amazing teachers, said the school’s executive head, Joseph Gerassi.

“Our class of 2022 has received outstanding results - not only those who achieved distinctions and placed in the Top 1% in the country in many of their subjects, but also those who significantly improved on their previous results or who overcame immense challenges during their matric year,” said Gerassi. “Each and every one of our students has demonstrated that they have everything they need within themselves to embrace every goal they set going forwards. I'd also like to commend the unsung heroes - teachers in younger grades who built solid foundations in the lives of our students on which our senior school teachers could build.” Charlotte Snyckers Picture: Supplied. The school’s DUX Scholar is Charlotte Snyckers, who achieved an average of 93% with eight distinctions of which seven were above 90%.

“Everybody is different; what works for someone else might not work for you. Taking care of yourself is the most important thing. If you are okay, physically and mentally, you will be in a better position to figure out your own strategy and achieve the best that you are capable of.” Sascha Bischoff. Picture: Supplied. Another of Redhill’s top achievers, Sascha Bischoff, said: “You need to work for yourself. Identify your goals at the beginning of the year and consistently work towards them, but also try to find a balance between academic commitments and the things you love to do.” The Saturday Star