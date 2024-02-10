MaXhosa designer spotlights the importance of preservation of culture after acknowledgement by Yale

Renowned designer Laduma Ngxokolo talks about the honour of having his beloved brand MaXhosa acknowledged by the Yale Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage. The institute founded the Yale Directors Forum with the intention of supporting African museums and other cultural institutions across the continent.

Cultural leaders from across the globe converged in Johannesburg for three-day summit, where Ngxokolo was a guest speaker, touching on the essence of the preservation of cultural heritage, which the brand is also rooted in. “Preservation of cultural heritage is very important; in fact, uMaXhosa as a brand is rooted in the preservation of heritage and culture. But then our strong conviction is that culture should not just be preserved; it should go into our daily commercial lives and be consumed as part of our lifestyle as people that came from the roots of culture. We feel like culture preservation is a form of reminding Africans of how important we are and how important our ancestors as contributors of culture are to our future.” He explained to Independent Media what it means to be a part of the programme, emphasising that the gathering is about more than just academic work and design; it is also an opportunity to increase brand awareness.