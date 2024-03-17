Men urinate for the public and don’t wash their hands

The dawn of the Coronavirus sent the global population into an extreme panic about hygiene. People wore gloves and masks out of fear of contracting the virus because our hands carry the most germs. Long before Covid-19, people have been urinating in public. They do it behind bushes and trees or they splash their urine all over walls. And after a good pee, they often don’t wash their hands.

A Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study revealed that 69% of men don’t wash their hands after using the bathroom, while women sit at 35%. This shows a clear gender disparity in hygiene. Moreover, OneDesk added that twice as many men don’t wash their hands as women: 14.6% of men don’t wash their hands after bathroom use, compared to 7.1% of women. And, 35.1% of men don’t use soap when washing their hands, while women are at 15.1%. An article by “Metro” explained why men fail to wash their hands after bathroom use. Most of them emphasised that their genitals are “clean”, they don’t touch the whole penis during urination – just the tip – and urine does not directly touch their hands; hence, they don’t see the need to wash their hands. Some said they wash their hands because of social conventions. One man, *Chad Cleanshaft, said: “I wash my hands when they are dirty. I wash my hands after I wipe my butt, but I just don’t get the urge to sterilise my hands for simply having a close encounter with my penis.”