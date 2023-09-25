Mi School: Unleash your inner eco-warrior this school holiday

Johannesburg - Calling all budding environmentalists! The Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) is thrilled to announce once again its exhilarating City-funded Climate Change School Holiday Programme, set to ignite the passion for environmental stewardship among local youth. From October 2 to 6, GTP invites young conservationists aged 14 to 18 from the Greater Tygerberg area and surrounds to embark on a fascinating journey of discovery, creativity, and eco-consciousness.

Monique Muller, project manager at GTP, expressed her enthusiasm, saying: “We are delighted to launch our unique and engaging programme that not only educates but inspires young minds to take an active role in addressing climate change. Through art and hands-on experiences, we aim to foster a generation of environmental champions." The Climate Change School Holiday Programme has been specifically designed to inform and inspire young participants on the “why” and “what” of climate change, empowering them to become agents of positive change. This immersive five-day adventure will blend education with artistic expression, providing students with an opportunity to: – embark on nature immersive excursions, including visits to SANParks’ Silvermine Dam

– get creative with upcycling art sessions courtesy of their workshop – build their own eco-brick structures in a practical demonstration with Waste-ED – polish their photography skills in captivating outdoor sessions

– dive into a thrilling guided snorkelling experience with Cape Town FreeDiving. Upon successful completion of the programme, all participants will receive a coveted Bellville environmental youth ambassador certificate to commemorate their newfound knowledge and skills. The City-funded holiday programme to the value of R93 000 in collaboration with esteemed partners the City of Cape Town Arts and Culture Department, Waste-ED, SANParks, FreeDiving, OZCF (Oranjezicht City Farm), Nude Foods, and Waves for Change, make this one-of-a-kind programme possible.