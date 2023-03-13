Mi School: Youngsters show their mettle at SA Schools Rowing Championships

Johannesburg - Roodeplaat Dam was the host of the 2023 SA Schools Rowing Championships in partnership with Rand Merchant Bank. This year's event saw hundreds of athletes from 25 schools and clubs across South Africa gather for the year's top event for young rowers. The competition took place from 3 to 5 March. Roodeplaat Dam has been tidied up in preparation for the World Masters Rowing Regatta in September.

At the weekend there were number of exciting races, with St Benedict’s and St Mary’s successfully defending their titles to remain the top SA boys and girls rowing schools respectively. The biggest highlight of the weekend was when Holy Rosary won the ladies first quad ahead of St Mary’s, and St Stithians surprised by winning the junior men’s coxed 8 event for the first time since 1994. St Stithians acknowledging their supporters. Picture: Bruce Viaene. “We have an incredibly strong pipeline of young talent in our country,” says RMB head of brand Lucy Lightfoot. “Sporting events like the SA Schools Rowing Championships help to create a platform for talented athletes to get recognised, get scholarships, travel, and possibly make the RMB National Squad and represent South Africa on the international stage.”