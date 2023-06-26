MiSchool: free internet for more than 300 schools in a bid to to expedite access to digital information

Johannesburg - Digital connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity as access to information has become an essential part of modern-day life. The UN International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) recently reported that connecting schools had the potential to boost gross domestic product by up to 20% in the world’s least connected nations. Many schools across South Africa struggle with the costs and infrastructure required to provide this for teachers and learners.

One internet service provider (ISP) is stepping up to help. Over the past eight years, ISP Cool Ideas has been expanding its fibre and LTE networks across the country, to expedite access to digital information, through high-speed connectivity. While doing so, through its Cool Schools initiative, it has collaborated with schools across eight provinces, to ensure that as the network grows, so does learner access to information, with the result that education can benefit.

The project started in 2015, when the first school, Parkhurst Primary in Johannesburg, was connected on a trial basis, and the rest, as they say, is history. Since then, new schools were added every month, with the result that Cool Ideas supplies more than 300 schools with fibre access throughout the year. Additionally, the organisation has collaborated with fibre providers such as Vumatel, Evotel, Octotel and Frogfoot to ensure further support. The Cool Schools Initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in South Africa by providing internet connectivity to underprivileged schools and schools in Cool Ideas coverage areas. The principal of Tamboerskloof Primary School, Randall Abrahams said that through the remarkable upliftment project, a free internet connection with speeds of up to 1 000Mbps (1Gbps) is provided to qualifying schools, enabling learners to access educational resources online.

“This way, the leaders of tomorrow are given the resources needed to support their growth. The 1 gig free fibre line provided by Cool Ideas was one of the best decisions ever made in the interest of moving the school forward. It has been a real game-changer for our school community as, additional to the internet access, we could also seamlessly connect our telephone system to operate through our very fast and reliable fibre line,” Abrahams said. “From all the stakeholders, the principal, the governing body, the staff, the learners and the parents, we thank Cool Ideas. We are so reliant on internet access and what we are being provided benefits the teachers and learners so much,” said Belinda Mlambo, an educator at JC Curtis Nkondo Secondary School. “Every child in South Africa deserves the best education possible, to prepare them to live a fulfilled life, and access to technology and digital connectivity is an essential part of this process,” said Duwane Peters, the marketing manager for Cool Ideas.