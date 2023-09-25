MiSchool: Treverton motocross rider makes Zambian team

Johannesburg - A Treverton College Grade 11 pupil made the Zambian team for the MXOAN Motocross of African Nations.

MXOAN Motocross of African Nations is an event hosted annually by a different country of FIM members. It is the continental championship for motocross. This year there were 11 countries represented and 220 riders ranging in age from 6 years old to 58 years old.