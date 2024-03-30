MK Party cries foul play over Zuma car crash

Former President Jacob Zuma is reported to be in high spirits and preparing to attend several church services in spite of an “alleged deliberate“ car accident on Thursday night. On Friday, the party, through its head of elections in KZN, Musa Mkhize, confirmed to the SABC and other news outlets that the MK Party’s presidential hopeful had survived a car accident believed to have been a deliberate attempt on his life.

News reports suggest that Zuma and his entourage were travelling from Nkandla to eShowe to campaign for his uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party in Eshowe when another car rammed into the side of the car Zuma was in. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 10pm. Mkhize said Zuma and the members of his team who were in the same car as him were rescued from the scene. They were safe and sound in spite of the near tragedy.

“As the MK Party in KZN, we are calling for the minister of police to do an honourable thing and do his job, and national commissioner and the head of the unit to do the right thing. Like all other citizens of the country we need to be safe. Even more for the former head of state. He deserves what he is supposed to get. We understand that he is now supporting the MK Party which places him in a higher risk,” he said. Mkhize would not divulge details of Zuma’s whereabouts and whether he had received any medical attention, saying only that the MK leader and those he had been with in the vehicle were at a place of safety. “Medically, yes they are safe and they are all okay,” Mkhize added.

Zuma’s daughter and member of the party, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, tweeted: “President Zuma Is In High Spirits This Morning Attending Good Friday Church Service At His Church In Nkandla…The Ancestors Of President Zuma Said NO.” Independent Media also reported that MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela confirmed that he had heard about the incident but stated that details surrounding it were sketchy, adding that a detailed report would be released later regarding the matter. In a statement, the PAC said it was relieved that Zuma had been unharmed.