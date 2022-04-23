Model and actress Roxy Louw sets her sights on winning Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars

Johannesburg - Who is the last celebrity Roxy Louw would ever want to be stuck with on a deserted island? That’s an easy answer for the model, actress and surfer.

“It would have to be Kim Kardashian. I’m not sure she is cut out for it,” Louw says as she giggles away. The 34-year-old Cape Town-based model has been hard at work preparing for season 10 of the much anticipated Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars. Louw, the daughter of Springbok Rob Louw, is one of the featured All Stars chosen to compete in this years challenge, which includes celebrities such as Khanya Mkangisa, Karlien van Jaarsveld, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Nay Maps, Maurice Paige, Kelly Khumalo, Brendan Peyper and Shashi Naidoo.

This season features a line-up made up of much-loved celebrity winners and viewer favourites from the previous nine seasons. Actor and musician Anga ‘NaakMusiq’ Makubalo has also been announced as the host. The show will see Mzansi celebrities teaming up with contestants in paradise to win a cash prize.

We caught up with Louw to chat about her preparation for the upcoming competition, which is set to be shot in a few weeks time. The actress, who features in Hollywood hit movies Blue Crush 2 and The Perfect Wave also talks us through her diet and what she is doing to prepare mentally and physically for the competition. Model and actress Roxy Louw. Supplied image How excited are you to compete at this year's Tropika Island of Treasure?

I am super excited. I'm keen to travel to an island again after this lockdown, get back into the swing of film and see how the games have evolved since I competed in Season 1. I’m super honoured to be one of the All Stars. This is the first time that Tropika is putting an All Star cast together for their 10th season. I'm looking forward to competing and spending time with some new and old friends. Where will this year's challenge be shot, and when will you begin competing? It's all a big surprise. All that we know is that it is going to be on an island. We start filming in July, and the show airs in September, which leaves the next few months for some serious prep work, which you can follow on my Instagram journey; @roxylouw.

With the competition taking place soon, what kind of preparation have you had to undergo to get ready for the competition? I have started doing more strength work, cardio and will start to cross-train, too. I'm a natural in the water, so I want to make sure I'm ready for land and the mental challenges. Model and actress Roxy Louw. Supplied image. Mentally, what have you done to prepare yourself?

Being prepared for what is coming is the best way to calm the mind. I watch the show every year, so I know what to expect, and now, every day, I’m training for it. The more “homework” I do, the sharper my mental state becomes. While, at the same time, being prepared for the unexpected and surrendering to the fact that there is only so much I can control. Physically, what does it take to get ready for such a competition? Strength, good fitness, good mental health, good in the water, but we really don’t know what games will be thrown at us.

What are some of the exercises that you rely on to make sure you always keep fit? I am cross-training as I prepare for Tropika island of treasure. I alternate between runs and weight training as I try to strengthen my muscles and level up my fitness game. I typically try to work out 4-5 times a week. Mondays would be arms, a 30min run followed by core.

Tuesday, a 5km run/walk. Or rest Wednesday leg day, a 30 min run followed by core. Thursday arms and back followed by a run and core

Friday yoga or a hike or surf if there are waves. The weekends, I'll try to get a good dance somewhere social. Balance is key for me. Model and actress Roxy Louw. Supplied image. What would you say are the five most important foods to keep you fit and healthy?

I eat super well and live a balanced life. Avoiding junk food or processed foods. I naturally fast in the mornings as I gym in the morning and only eat after my workout. I try to avoid chemicals and preservatives in food and try not to drink during the week. I don't drink fizzy drinks, and I cook with coconut oil, and avoid sugar and sweets other than honey in my morning coffee or natural fruit or fruit juices. Weekends are for cheating. A typical day would look like this: Green juice on rising

Decaf coffee to avoid the crash Gym/run Breakfast:

Rye toast One avocados Three eggs, either poached or scrambled

Lunch: Left overs or sushi Dinner:

Ramen bowl, stir fry or curry. If you could team up with any SA celebrity for an island challenge like this, who would you choose to team up with? Boity. We shot for Adidas together. She is strong, smart, confident, can handle pressure, and I know we would have the best time!

If you had to be trapped on an island with one fictional character, who would it be? Aquaman If you were stranded on an island, what three items would you want to have with you?

A boat Flippers Speargun.

Model and actress Roxy Louw. Supplied image. If you could only have one food with you on a desert island, what would it be? Sushi If you were stuck on a desert island and could only watch one movie on repeat for the rest of your life, which would you pick?

Watching a movie on repeat for the rest of my life? That sounds like torture! Well, my favourite movie is Inception, but I think a lifetime of watching it might ruin it for me. Haha. If you were stranded on an island by yourself with nothing but a wiped smartphone, a solar smartphone charger and enough bandwidth to download only three apps from the app store, what apps would you need in order to live out the rest of your days? Instagram, Spotify and Netflix.