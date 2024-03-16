The African Content Movement (ACM) President Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s Party has met the IEC’s party deadline. Speaking to Independent Media Motsoeneng said he was ready for May 29th, adding that his party’s machinery was well oiled.

“We are ready as the organisation to contest the elections and to serve the people of Free Sate. I believe we are going to be victorious in this elections. We have learnt a lot since the 2019 National Elections, we now know what to do and what not to do in these elections,” He said. Motsoeneng said Free Staters were hungry for fresh blood with fresh ideas that would make them realise new possibilities.

“Our province is full of potholes, lack of water and the level of unemployment is staggering. The people have lost hope in the ruling party, and they are now ready for ACM. Our people know what the ACM can do for them, and it’s not a party of many words but a party of action”. Motsoeneng said he believed the numbers his organisation was pulling in the rallies was anything to go by, he party would send shock waves across the country.

The ACM leader sad he was happy with how the organisation was gaining momentum in the province. Motsoeneng said the idea of rebuilding the party from the ground up proved to be working for the movement. When the party contested in 2019, it did not receive enough votes to secure a seat in the General Assembly.

Motsoeneng attributed that to the party’s inability to organise and formation of proper structures. He, however, said he was now confident that the party would perform far much better than it did in the 2019 elections. The ACM leader said the Free State has always been the party’s stronghold, particularly his hometown of Phuthaditjhaba.

Phuthaditjhaba falls under Thabo Mofutsanyane Region, one of the biggest regions in the province. Motsoeneng’s party received people’s vote of confidence when it garnered two seats at the Maluti-a-Phofung municipal local council in the 2019 local elections. The party is currently heading up a position of municipal public accounts committee which they defeated the DA on the ballot with a tally of 33 votes to five to claim the position previously held by the EFF.