MTN and Disney+ partner to bring South Africans an affordable mobile plan for the streaming service

Johannesburg - MTN and Disney+ have on Thursday announced that they have joined forces to bring South Africans a mobile plan for the streaming service. As part of the initiative, the mobile telecommunications giant will offer a bundle to its customers who sign up for a Disney+’s Mobile Plan at the cost of R49.

In addition, those who pay for that bundle with their airtime or add it to their bill, will get 500MB of free streaming data per month. MTN will also offer its customers a Disney+ mobile entertainment pass that will include 2GB of streaming data for R59 per month. Meanwhile, plans are also in development for further Disney+ offers for MTN customers. This is as the Disney+ Mobile Plan with MTN will offer viewers the same access to Disney+’s vast catalogue of content from the streamer’s iconic brands. This includes Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, as well as general entertainment from Star. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” poster. File image. And for those using mobile phones and tablets, subscribers will have access to features such as SD data-saver streaming, as well as a feature for parents to set kids’ profiles to access age-appropriate content.

Jason Probert, MTN SA general manager for digital services, said they are proud to enter into this agreement with Disney+. “‘As we collaborate to offer South Africans world-class entertainment on the go and by streaming Disney+ on South Africa's top mobile network, we will offer our customers the ultimate experience in enjoying their favourite series and movies, both old and new,” he said. He added that offering Disney+ Mobile presents great opportunities for the future, and that they are looking forward to pursuing many additional features to their customers.