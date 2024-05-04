National Press Club honours hard-working journalists

THE NATIONAL Press Club (NPC) chairperson says journalism and communication awards aim to encourage, inspire and reward excellence in these fields.
Antoinette Slabbert was speaking at a festival of celebration of the craft in Pretoria last month where Newzroom Afrika’s Zikhona Tshona won the journalist of the year award.
“Journalism is under pressure with shrinking newsrooms and intimidation by newsmakers. We need to encourage colleagues to continue to bring the true facts to our audiences in this age of fake news. Our democracy needs good journalists,” said Slabbert.
The National Press Club North-West University Journalist of the Year 2023 is Newzroom Afrika’s shona. The award was presented at the annual National Press Club Newsmaker of the Year function.
The winners in the other categories were:
WINNERS
Print & Online: Features/ Investigative Journalist of the Year
HAMILTON WENDE - Freelance Journalist
Print & Online: Photojournalist of the Year
SANDILE NDLOVU - Sunday Times
Radio News: Journalist of the Year
LERATO MOTSA - Power FM
Radio: Features/ Investigative/ Actuality Journalist of the Year
JABULANI oa-AFRIKA/ LIZETTE LABUSCHAGNE/ SUZANNE PAXTON -
SABC News
Television: News Journalist of the Year
ZIKHONA TSHONA - Newzroom Afrika
Television: In-depth/ Features/ Interviews Journalist of the Year
CHRISELDA LEWIS - SABC News
Television: Camera person of the Year
DUDLEY NEWTON SAUNDERS - The Devi Show/ eNCA (In 2013 his father Dudley Saunders won the same award.)
Print / Online: Community Journalist of the Year
RASAAD ADAMS - Paarl Post
Radio: News/ Features/ Interviews Community Journalist of the Year
LERATO MAKENA - Unisa Radio
Media Liaison/ Spokesperson of the Year
MOTALATALE MODIBA - Gauteng Department of Health
Excellence in Journalism
ZIKHONA TSHONA - Newzroom Afrika
NPC/ NWU Newsmaker of the Year 2023
THE SPRINGBOK RUGBY TEAM
The National Press Club North-West University overall Journalist of the Year won a cash prize of R10,000 and the winners in the different categories won a cash prize of R8,000 each sponsored by North-West University.
Absa Bank Limited also joined in to support the Newsmaker and Journalist of the Year event.
“Absa’s support for the Newsmaker and Journalist of the year Awards is anchored on the bank’s aspiration of becoming a purpose-led organisation, committed to being an active force for good through initiatives that bring about sustainable societal change one story at a time.
“We commend the National Press Club for its work in advancing a free and independent press that doesn’t only connect communities, but also promotes accountability and a diversity of voices,” said Absa.
Slabbert said the club was grateful to North-West University for its sponsorship. “We continue to enjoy a sound and rewarding relationship with the university which has always stood these awards in good stead. It is yet another indication of their commitment to recognising excellence.”
Slabbert commended Absa’s support for the success of the the event and further operations of the organisation.