National Press Club honours hard-working journalists

THE NATIONAL Press Club (NPC) chairperson says journalism and communication awards aim to encourage, inspire and reward excellence in these fields. Antoinette Slabbert was speaking at a festival of celebration of the craft in Pretoria last month where Newzroom Afrika’s Zikhona Tshona won the journalist of the year award.

“Journalism is under pressure with shrinking newsrooms and intimidation by newsmakers. We need to encourage colleagues to continue to bring the true facts to our audiences in this age of fake news. Our democracy needs good journalists,” said Slabbert. National Press Club North-West University Journalist of the Year awarded The National Press Club North-West University Journalist of the Year 2023 is Newzroom Afrika’s shona. The award was presented at the annual National Press Club Newsmaker of the Year function.

Overall Journalist of the Year Winner - Zikhona Tshona ( Right) of Newzroom Afrika. The winners in the other categories were: NPC/ NWU JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR 2023 WINNERS

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Print & Online: Features/ Investigative Journalist of the Year HAMILTON WENDE - Freelance Journalist

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Print & Online: Photojournalist of the Year SANDILE NDLOVU - Sunday Times

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Radio News: Journalist of the Year LERATO MOTSA - Power FM

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Radio: Features/ Investigative/ Actuality Journalist of the Year JABULANI oa-AFRIKA/ LIZETTE LABUSCHAGNE/ SUZANNE PAXTON -

SABC News NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Television: News Journalist of the Year

ZIKHONA TSHONA - Newzroom Afrika NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Television: In-depth/ Features/ Interviews Journalist of the Year

CHRISELDA LEWIS - SABC News NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Television: Camera person of the Year

DUDLEY NEWTON SAUNDERS - The Devi Show/ eNCA (In 2013 his father Dudley Saunders won the same award.) NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Print / Online: Community Journalist of the Year

RASAAD ADAMS - Paarl Post NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Radio: News/ Features/ Interviews Community Journalist of the Year

LERATO MAKENA - Unisa Radio NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Media Liaison/ Spokesperson of the Year

MOTALATALE MODIBA - Gauteng Department of Health Overall: NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023 Excellence in Journalism

ZIKHONA TSHONA - Newzroom Afrika NPC/ NWU Newsmaker of the Year 2023 THE SPRINGBOK RUGBY TEAM

The National Press Club North-West University overall Journalist of the Year won a cash prize of R10,000 and the winners in the different categories won a cash prize of R8,000 each sponsored by North-West University. Absa Bank Limited also joined in to support the Newsmaker and Journalist of the Year event. “Absa’s support for the Newsmaker and Journalist of the year Awards is anchored on the bank’s aspiration of becoming a purpose-led organisation, committed to being an active force for good through initiatives that bring about sustainable societal change one story at a time.