Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Independent Online | Saturday Star
Search IOL
IOLSaturday StarNewsSportWorldOpinionTravelCanvas48 Hours
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Saturday, May 4, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

National Press Club honours hard-working journalists

NPC Chair - Antoinette Slabbert, Sports Arts and Culture Minister - Zizi Kodwa, SA Rugby Executive Council Member - Mimi Tau, City of Tshwane Executive Mayor - Cilliers Brink, North-West University Vice-Chancellor/ Principal - Prof Bismark Tyobeka.

NPC Chair - Antoinette Slabbert, Sports Arts and Culture Minister - Zizi Kodwa, SA Rugby Executive Council Member - Mimi Tau, City of Tshwane Executive Mayor - Cilliers Brink, North-West University Vice-Chancellor/ Principal - Prof Bismark Tyobeka.

Published 8h ago

Share

THE NATIONAL Press Club (NPC) chairperson says journalism and communication awards aim to encourage, inspire and reward excellence in these fields.

Antoinette Slabbert was speaking at a festival of celebration of the craft in Pretoria last month where Newzroom Afrika’s Zikhona Tshona won the journalist of the year award.

“Journalism is under pressure with shrinking newsrooms and intimidation by newsmakers. We need to encourage colleagues to continue to bring the true facts to our audiences in this age of fake news. Our democracy needs good journalists,” said Slabbert.

National Press Club North-West University Journalist of the Year awarded

The National Press Club North-West University Journalist of the Year 2023 is Newzroom Afrika’s shona. The award was presented at the annual National Press Club Newsmaker of the Year function.

Overall Journalist of the Year Winner - Zikhona Tshona ( Right) of Newzroom Afrika.

The winners in the other categories were:

NPC/ NWU JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR 2023

WINNERS

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Print & Online: Features/ Investigative Journalist of the Year

HAMILTON WENDE - Freelance Journalist

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Print & Online: Photojournalist of the Year

SANDILE NDLOVU - Sunday Times

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Radio News: Journalist of the Year

LERATO MOTSA - Power FM

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Radio: Features/ Investigative/ Actuality Journalist of the Year

JABULANI oa-AFRIKA/ LIZETTE LABUSCHAGNE/ SUZANNE PAXTON -

SABC News

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Television: News Journalist of the Year

ZIKHONA TSHONA - Newzroom Afrika

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Television: In-depth/ Features/ Interviews Journalist of the Year

CHRISELDA LEWIS - SABC News

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Television: Camera person of the Year

DUDLEY NEWTON SAUNDERS - The Devi Show/ eNCA (In 2013 his father Dudley Saunders won the same award.)

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Print / Online: Community Journalist of the Year

RASAAD ADAMS - Paarl Post

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Radio: News/ Features/ Interviews Community Journalist of the Year

LERATO MAKENA - Unisa Radio

NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Media Liaison/ Spokesperson of the Year

MOTALATALE MODIBA - Gauteng Department of Health

Overall: NPC/ NWU Journalist of the Year 2023

Excellence in Journalism

ZIKHONA TSHONA - Newzroom Afrika

NPC/ NWU Newsmaker of the Year 2023

THE SPRINGBOK RUGBY TEAM

The National Press Club North-West University overall Journalist of the Year won a cash prize of R10,000 and the winners in the different categories won a cash prize of R8,000 each sponsored by North-West University.

Absa Bank Limited also joined in to support the Newsmaker and Journalist of the Year event.

“Absa’s support for the Newsmaker and Journalist of the year Awards is anchored on the bank’s aspiration of becoming a purpose-led organisation, committed to being an active force for good through initiatives that bring about sustainable societal change one story at a time.

“We commend the National Press Club for its work in advancing a free and independent press that doesn’t only connect communities, but also promotes accountability and a diversity of voices,” said Absa.

Slabbert said the club was grateful to North-West University for its sponsorship. “We continue to enjoy a sound and rewarding relationship with the university which has always stood these awards in good stead. It is yet another indication of their commitment to recognising excellence.”

Slabbert commended Absa’s support for the success of the the event and further operations of the organisation.

Related Topics: