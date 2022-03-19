New video-first dating app makes it “impossible” to be catfished

Johannesburg - With the Covid-19 pandemic making it difficult to meet new people, millions of people from around the globe have turned to online dating in the hope of meeting their significant other. Zach Schleien is no different.

Story continues below Advertisment

He’s had his fair share of online dating experiences. But just like many people looking for love, Schleien was often irked by the number of catfishers and scammers that he came across daily on various dating apps. He was also tired of swipe apps and admitted that more often than not, he would have zero chemistry with the dates he would meet up

“I was sick and tired of swipe apps. I would often meet my dates in person, only to find we had no chemistry,” says Schleien. “I have used all the apps, Tinder, Bumble, Hinge. The swipe experience has you connect with profiles, not humans.” Fed up with his experience on dating apps, Schleien decided to create his very own dating app that would be free from all the problems he’s faced on other dating apps.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I started asking my dates if they'd be open to video chatting before the meeting to ensure we had some sort of chemistry.” This sparked the idea of creating a video-first speed dating app, which would allow singles to date people and not profiles. Schleien, a digital marketer and mental health advocate based in New York, launched his very own dating app, Filteroff.

Story continues below Advertisment

The app ensures that the user's safety is the first priority and includes face verification, phone verification, encryption in transit and storage, reporting/blocking tools, and also proprietary systems that detect bots and scammers. Zach Schleien, founder of dating app Filteroff. Supplied image. With cybersecurity issues on dating apps greater than ever now, as seen in the hit Netflix documentary Tinder Swindler, Schleien wants to ensure that his users never get scammed, swindled or catfished. The app is available all around the globe, including South Africa, and is available on iOS, Android, and Web, and is free to use.

Story continues below Advertisment

“Filteroff is a video speed dating app. You create a profile and RSVP for a video speed dating event,” says Schleien. “You then attend up to 10 video speed dates that last three minutes each. At the end of each date, you can indicate whether you like them or not. If it's a match, you can message or continue video chatting.” He says the app ensures that users will never be catfished or go on a date with a person they have no chemistry with.

“As a user, they will hop on Filteroff and go on a handful of video speed dates. Within 45 minutes, they may have spoken to seven singles face to face. They no longer have to take a leap of faith and go on a “blind date” when meeting an individual for drinks or dinner. “After the speed dates, they then agree to hop on a longer video chat. It feels like the first date before the first date. They’ll only then meet in person when they feel like they’ve established a connection.” Screenshot on dating app Filteroff. Filteroff currently has hosted over 9000 virtual speed dating events to date.

Schleien adds that it was important that the app included proprietary systems that detect bots and scammers. “It is essential to create an experience free from bots and scammers. We want to provide a safe experience for our users.” He says the app has done tremendously during the pandemic, as more and more people turn to online dating in the hope of meeting their significant other.