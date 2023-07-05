Nike is the most popular sportswear brand on Instagram, new research finds

Johannesburg - A new study has found that Nike is the most popular sportswear brand on Instagram. The research, conducted by DealsDaddy, a popular UK price comparison website, found that Nike topped the list, with a whopping 151 million hashtags on the social media site.

This is almost as much as all the other sportswear brands in the selection combined, with Nike’s closest competitor being Adidas, with over 87.6 million hashtags. In order to compile the research, DealsDaddy analysed the Instagram presence of the 15 most valuable sportswear brands according to FashionUnited and ranked them based on their main and related hashtags, with information on fan following also included. The researchers also explained that they chose to analyse Instagram primarily due to its visual nature, and because it was particularly popular among audiences that seek style inspiration.

“This made Instagram an excellent marketing tool for apparel companies,” DealsDaddy said. In addition, the study found that the number of followers of brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma exceeded the population of many countries, which opens up superb advertising opportunities. And with Nike topping the list, Adidas coming in second, Puma ranked third with 19.08 million hashtags, fourth was New Balance with 12.91 million hashtags, and Reebok had 11.82 million hashtags.