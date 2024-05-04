North West: Swartdam community gets newly refurbished Relebogile Primary School

AS the month of May commenced with a slew of events, in celebration of Workers Day on Wednesday in the outskirts and shores of the country, the North West Education Department (NWDoE) added smiles to the faces of children in Swartdam. NWDoE, with the provincial MEC for Education Viola Motsumi and mayor, George Manyike, handed over the newly refurbished Relebogile Primary School in Moretele Local Municipality, in North West this Wednesday as testament to its commitment to provide quality education infrastructure.

The school’s renovation followed after the building was declared an unsafe learning environment for children. NWDoE spokesperson, Mphata Molokwane said R44 million was injected to build the school, of which, construction began in 2023. It was scheduled to open in June this year, however according to the department, learning will start on May 6. Relebogile Primary School, which accommodates 369 learners, prides itself on various skills and cognitive development facilities such as a library, a media centre, science laboratory, a kitchen with a nutrition centre, playground, two Grade R classes; and classrooms from Grade 1 to 7.