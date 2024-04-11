Nothemba Madumo hosts new Jazz & Beyond show

PRIMEDIA Broadcasting proudly unveiled its latest addition to the airwaves: Nothemba Madumo and her captivating new show "Jazz & Beyond" with a dazzling event at the prestigious Primedia Place in Sandton. The evening, held to mark the debut of Madumo's inaugural on-air show, was a celebration of jazz, friendship, and the vibrant arts community. Graced by esteemed guests, it was a true testament to the allure of jazz and Madumo's unwavering dedication to her craft.

Mzo Jojwana, Chief Content Officer of Primedia Broadcasting, extended a warm welcome to guests, setting the tone for an evening filled with excitement and anticipation. Among the attendees were jazz enthusiasts, loyal listeners, and friends of Primedia Broadcasting, all eager to witness the launch of "Jazz & Beyond" and support Madumo on her journey. Lindile Xoko, CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, spoke passionately about the rigorous process of bringing Madumo on board and emphasised her dedication to her craft and the arts. Xoko highlighted the significance of "Jazz & Beyond" in keeping the genre relevant and expressed his hopes for the show to transcend South African boundaries, spreading on a continental scale. He underscored the importance of the arts and its role in fostering healthy societies, reaffirming Primedia's commitment to embracing and promoting artistic expression.