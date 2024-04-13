Nzimande dissolves NSFAS board amid calls for his head

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation has promised that student allowances will not be affected by the dissolution of the National Financial Student Aids Scheme (NSFAS) board. The assurance came after the Minister of Higher Education, Dr Blade Nzimande, dissolved the board of the embattled entity following the resignation of Chairperson Ernest Khosa this week.

Last year, Khosa requested to be placed on leave following allegations by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa), that he and the minister were involved in corrupt dealings over NSFAS finances. On Thursday, the minister placed the NSFAS board under administration saying the move was necessary as part of a set of interventions aimed at improving efficiency at NSFAS. “As part of the set of interventions meant to improve the organisational efficiency of the National Student Financial Aids Scheme (NSFAS) and to ensure it remains focused on its mandate, earlier today, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande met with the NSFAS board.

“The purpose was to communicate the minister’s decision to dissolve the NSFAS board, with immediate effect and place the institution under administration. The legal effect of this decision will be communicated tomorrow through a government gazette,” the minister said. EFF deputy President Floyd Shivambu has called for the minister to wait until after the elections before appointing a new board. “The outgoing Minister must not rush to appoint a new Board though. He must allow the incoming government to appoint the new Board to sort out the crises he created in NSFAS. We as EFF Members of Parliament conducted an oversight visit to DHET in January and cautioned the Ministry, Department and NSFAS board about an impending crisis and they did nothing. The ANC must be voted out of power for the damage and crisis they are causing to Higher Education,” Shivambu said on Friday.

The dissolution of the board comes as students are preparing to protest over delayed payments of their allowances, and the Democratic Alliance (DA) condemning the “shocking mess” in NSFAS is and calling for heads to roll. The DA said the allegations which implicated both Khosa and Nzimande, had shaken the foundations of trust in the administration of student financial aid once again. “Khosa had previously asked to be placed on leave in the wake of allegations against him by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). The organisation accused him and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande of corruption,” DA MP, Chantel King said on Thursday.

The minister was expected to convene a media briefing on Thursday to provide details supporting his decision to dissolve the NSFAS board. ActionSA welcomed the dissolution of the NSFAS Board along with the resignation of NSFAS Board Chairperson, Ernest Khoza. However, the party also reiterated its demand for the immediate resignation of Nzimande.