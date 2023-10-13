PHOTO ESSAY: Dr Cahi’s take on the doors of London

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr Norman Cahi. Affectionately known as the “dentist to the stars”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

In this series, we feature Dr Cahi’s images of the various entryways in London. “I have always been fascinated by doors and on my daily walks, no matter where I am in the world I never fail to stop and snap the doors of the area that I find myself in,” he told The Saturday Star this week. “These are in London’s famous Notting Hill area and these doors feature vibrant colours, beautiful brickwork and stone adds to their charm and beauty.”

Cahi said he found doors intriguing as he wondered what lay behind each one. “There is an air of mystery and wonder into what one will find beyond each door,” he said. “A door is so much more than simply the gateway to one’s home, it tells a story of beauty, house pride and unique style, and gives one a glimpse into who lives behind these walls.

“I have images of thousands of doors and I shall be sharing these with you over the next few weeks.” Cahi’s interest in photography comes from his passion to capture moments in time. The journey has taken him across the globe, and he shares his experiences with his his hundreds of friends and followers on social media each week. Cahi has dedicated his life to oral health care for 40 years and is one of the pioneers of teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry in South Africa. Together with his daughter Chelsea, and prosthodontist brother, Emile, he runs the Cahi Dental & Prosthodontic Practice in Parktown North.