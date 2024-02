I recently attended a conference on artificial intelligence in dentistry atop The Leonardo in Sandton. The rooftop bar, Alto 234, is the highest urban bar in Africa and the views were incredible. Hope you enjoy these pictures as much as I enjoyed taking them.

The clouds seemed to be almost within reach.

I loved seeing old university friends from 1984.

One of Sandton’s iconic landmarks, the Legendary Legacy Tower.

More art in architecture amongst Sandton’s Central District.

Endless views as far as Magaliesburg.

The Joburg CBD from this amazing height.

Facing Grayston, Morningside, and far beyond.

Stunning wall art in the plush interior of this beautiful building.

