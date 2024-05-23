Independent Online
#PhotoEssay: Dr Cahi visits Liverpool

Dr Cahi visits Liverpool. Picture: Supplied

Dr Cahi visits Liverpool. Picture: Supplied

Published 4h ago

Share

Liverpool is another great city in the UK, known of course for its football team and as the home of The Beatles, it is today a world-class destination for art, music, sport, culture and entertainment.

An exquisitely preserved heritage building with its clock tower in the heart of the city.
Steven Gerard, former captain of LFC and England soccer star, is my hero, and I was fortunate enough to be invited into the players’ lounge and meet the team! Stuff dreams are made of.
No words needed. Pure magic to millions of football fans around the globe.
Stunning architecture lines the streets of downtown Liverpool.
The famous five. This work of art takes pride of place between the city and its people.
The iconic club where the Beatles first made their mark in the music business.
My wife and I were privileged enough to attend a live concert of my favourite star in all the world, the one and only Diana Ross. She was simply sensational at the age of almost 80.
A colourful art installation in the city centre.
The three magical buildings in Liverpool's centre: the Royal Liver Building, the Town Hall and the Cunard building.

Saturday Star

Related Topics:

united kingdomtravel inspirationbeautifulnews