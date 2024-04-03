PhotoEssay: Dr Norman Cahi takes

I am currently visiting Thailand. The land of smiles and and loving the island of Phuket which was terribly destroyed by that now Infamous Tsunami in 2004 in which over A quarter million people lost their lives in this area and beyond.

Today we visited the BIG BUDDAH which was only built after this disaster out of white marble from Burma to protect the Thai people from another catastrophe! I was also taken on a tour of Phuket Old Town proudly showing its heritage Sino Portuguese Architecture.