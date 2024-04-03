Independent Online
Saturday Star
Wednesday, April 3, 2024

#PhotoEssay: Dr Norman Cahi takes

A “must see“ the Big Buddha is a spiritual site with breathtaking views of of this island. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi.

A “must see“ the Big Buddha is a spiritual site with breathtaking views of of this island. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi.

Published 3h ago

I am currently visiting Thailand. The land of smiles and and loving the island of Phuket which was terribly destroyed by that now Infamous Tsunami in 2004 in which over A quarter million people lost their lives in this area and beyond.

Today we visited the BIG BUDDAH which was only built after this disaster out of white marble from Burma to protect the Thai people from another catastrophe! I was also taken on a tour of Phuket Old Town proudly showing its heritage Sino Portuguese Architecture.

The buildings are works of art! The following three weeks I shall be showcasing Phuket and Koh Samui, both islands on either side of the mainland.

Karon View point from where 3 stunning moon shaped crescent bays can be seen … Kata Nai, Kata Yai and Karon.
The Wat Chalong Temple was our next stop which houses the real ashes from Buddhas cremation and brought to Phuket from Sri Lanka.
The interior of the Temple is magnificent in every aspect of its architecture, colour, design and style.
My private pool villa overlooked Kata Beach which was postcard perfect.
A cotton candy sunset over Kata beach.
One of the most beautiful heritage buildings on Phuket’s pettiest street Soi Romanee.
Stunning architecture on Dibuk and Thalang Streets in Phuket Old Town.
Still more exquisite shop fronts of the so called Sino Portuguese impact on Phuket.
Door knob beauty.
The interior of an ancient Chinese temple still in daily use by the local people.

Saturday Star

