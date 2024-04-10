Independent Online
Wednesday, April 10, 2024

#PhotoEssay: Dr Norman Cahi visits beautiful Koh Samui, Thailand

Talcum powder white sand lapped by the turquoise ocean makes for an idyllic holiday on this stunning island.

Published 10h ago

I have just returned from a trip to Thailand and I was extremely impressed by the island of Koh Samui, which is off the east coast of the mainland. It first popped up on an ancient Chinese trading map in 1687 but is today a major tourist destination for the more discerning and sophisticated travellers.

It is distinctly more upmarket than Phuket and has pristine crescent-shaped bays, breathtaking sunsets, tranquil views, untouched jungles and mountains stretching far into the horizon. Let me take you with me on my journey with just a few images.

Lotus ponds are, of course, iconic Thai trademarks and this beautiful one was at the Koh Samui airport which must rank, in my opinion, as one of the coolest airports in the world. The most magnificent restaurants, shops and places to chill out before boarding. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi
Spectacular sunsets and happy hour cocktails with feet in the sand … this is relaxation personified. When the sun drops into the ocean and darkness descends, the beach DJs pump up the sounds, creating a terrific atmosphere before the enthralling fire show on the beach by talented young locals.
The Thai people are so gracious, hospitable and deeply respectful.
Seafood is the most popular food besides Thai cuisine. Everything I ate was fresh, delicious and beautifully served.
After a week on a retreat I practically transformed into a Buddha.
Exquisite silk fabrics in jewelled colours catch one’s eye and are hard to resist.
Breathtaking beauty leaves one feeling grateful to be alive and privileged to experience God’s nature and love.
Stylish interiors invite one to sit back and just be in the moment. In fact, the whole philosophy of the country’s main religion is Buddhism, which is based on mindfulness.
Vistas are to die for wherever one looks.

Saturday Star

