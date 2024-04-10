PhotoEssay: Dr Norman Cahi visits beautiful Koh Samui, Thailand

I have just returned from a trip to Thailand and I was extremely impressed by the island of Koh Samui, which is off the east coast of the mainland. It first popped up on an ancient Chinese trading map in 1687 but is today a major tourist destination for the more discerning and sophisticated travellers.

It is distinctly more upmarket than Phuket and has pristine crescent-shaped bays, breathtaking sunsets, tranquil views, untouched jungles and mountains stretching far into the horizon. Let me take you with me on my journey with just a few images.