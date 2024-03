Fordsburg was established in 1888! It was named after Lewis Peter Ford that once served as the Attorney General of the Transvaal. On Sunday I joined a guided walking tour of the area by the most amazing and knowledgeable guide Ish, from Ancient Secrets.

A collection of the traditional men’s head skull caps worn by Muslims all over the word.

Generally the area attracted the working class and poor with a strong Lebanese and Jewish population but today it’s mainly Indian , Syrian, Arabic and Turkish.

The Orient Hotel on Central Road was formerly the Sacks Hotel from1905! After a bomb crashed through the ceilings the hotel took some shell damage in 1922 which was only repaired in the 1970s.

This bakery/coffee shop was once the Presbyterian church designed in 1896 to serve Scottish artisans living in Fordsburg.

The Rose Building 1973 now houses the Zakah foundation.

The old Johannesburg coat of arms at market square.

The original Post Office . The railway lines and stations were nearby and in 1911 the subway was built that connected Fordsburg to Pageview( Fietas ) and Vrededorp.

Saturday Star