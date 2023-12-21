Independent Online
#PhotoEssay: The fairest Cape in pictures

The vineyards of Groot Constantia, the very first wine farm established in the Cape by Simon van der Stel. Pictures: Dr Norman Cahi

Published 2h ago

This week our resident globetrotter, Dr Norman Cahi, is in Cape Town and shared the best of what the mother city has to offer, with us.

An iconic view of “that “ mountain from Blouberg Strand.
Graaf’s tidal pool in Sea Point at sunrise.
Groot Constantia Manor House with its majestic Cape Dutch Gabled Architecture.
The beautiful heritage stone and brick entrance to this station, the very first railway line in SA ran from Johannesburg to Muizenburg.
A spectacular Sea Point sunset along Beach road, lined by colonial palm trees.
Yet another breathtakingly beautiful vista of the sun setting behind the majestic mountains as viewed from Klein Constantia.
Some exquisite art works in the Irma Stern Museum.
The world renowned Atlantic seaboard which is lined by high rise buildings all vying for that ocean view to” to die for”.
The Bo Kaap, oh so charming and colourful, and cool.

