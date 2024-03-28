Independent Online
Thursday, March 28, 2024

#PhotoEssay: The sad urban decay of the once-proud suburb of Bellevue

Bellevue today. Neglected and in disrepair. lDR NORMAN CAHI

Published 4h ago

On one of my recent drives through the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg, I found myself in Bellevue off Louis Botha Avenue. Although I never expected much, I was still saddened and disheartened to see the total destruction, decay and neglect of this once peaceful and prosperous suburb!

Everywhere I looked I saw litter piled up in the streets and on corners. The stench was stomach-churning and the atmosphere threatening. I never felt comfortable or really safe driving around. In my younger days I remember visiting mates who lived in Bellevue and the shops and restaurants/cafes were great places to frequent.

Street art and overgrown hedges on the once-thriving Bezuidenhout Street.
Broken glass panes and urban decay is all too evident now in the once-leafy garden suburbs of Bellevue and Yeoville.
The disgraceful and disgusting conditions of the pothole-riddled roads in Bellevue.
A colourful “ supermarket “spaza shop serves the now poor local community.
Litter and filth is all over. Service delivery is non-existent and the residents have long given up being “house-proud”.
An art deco block of flats from the 1920s is now strewn with debris, decay and looks sad.
This once-handsome and prestigious block of flats is now a danger to pedestrians and residents with the broken and uneven pavement… another example of complete neglect by the local authorities.
High Park Mansions was once an elite address.
A giant tree separates two micro businesses that have sprung up in Bellevue, obviously non-compliant with any laws and regulations.

Saturday Star

Dr Norman Cahi

Related Topics:

South AfricaJohannesburgMunicipalitiesService Delivery