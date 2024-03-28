PhotoEssay: The sad urban decay of the once-proud suburb of Bellevue

On one of my recent drives through the eastern suburbs of Johannesburg, I found myself in Bellevue off Louis Botha Avenue. Although I never expected much, I was still saddened and disheartened to see the total destruction, decay and neglect of this once peaceful and prosperous suburb!

Everywhere I looked I saw litter piled up in the streets and on corners. The stench was stomach-churning and the atmosphere threatening. I never felt comfortable or really safe driving around. In my younger days I remember visiting mates who lived in Bellevue and the shops and restaurants/cafes were great places to frequent.