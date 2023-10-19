Pick n Pay changes product packaging to pink to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Johannesburg - Pick n Pay is splashed pink this October as it transforms its products, stores – and even some of its suppliers' offerings – into symbols of hope and solidarity for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Statistics from the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) reveal that one in four people suffer from cancer and one in 27 are at risk of breast cancer.

And with over ten products donning pink packaging, Pick n Pay is turning everyday items into powerful reminders of the fight against this devastating disease – while raising the necessary funding to help change the country’s statistics. Proceeds from these products are expected to raise over R1 million for those fighting cancer. The products include mushroom punnets, blueberries, banana boxes, avocado and Pink Lady Apple bags, and even pink crushed garlic tubs and flower stands. Pink doughnuts will be on sale in their bakery, and the new PnP Roastery Coffee Bar is serving a refreshing ‘Pink Drink’ made with pomegranate and litchi.

In addition, R1 to R3 from every pink product sold will be donated from Pick n Pay and its suppliers. These funds will be donated to several reputable organisations, including the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), Reach for Recovery, WITS Hospice, and Tygerberg Hospital Breast Cancer Clinic Transport. “Pick n Pay has always pledged its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by transforming its mushroom punnets into pink beacons of hope in partnership with the South African Mushroom Farmers’ Association for their Power of Pink campaign,” Jacqui Peacock, Head of Produce at Pick n Pay said. Pick n Pay is splashed pink this October as it transforms its products and stores into symbols of hope and solidarity for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. Supplied image. She explained that since 2011, from just R1 donated from each pink punnet sold during the month, more than 8 350 silicone prostheses, costing more than R7.45 million, have been distributed through the Ditto Project to women who could not afford them.

“The Power of Pink campaign has also contributed 99.3% of the total project costs.” Through this initiative, Peacock believes that more patients will benefit as the participating products grow from just one to over ten this year. She added that Pick n Pay's suppliers have also rallied behind this noble cause.

“Clover has introduced limited edition 2L pink milk bottles and 250ml Fresh Cream with distinct pink lids, which will first launch at Pick n Pay stores,” she said. “With every purchase, 20 cents will be contributed toward acquiring a new mammogram machine for PinkDrive, a crucial step in early detection.” Peacock said that this isn’t just an awareness drive, but a means to raise necessary funding. “The donation from each product will contribute to those fighting breast cancer and others who battle this disease every day.”

“We all know someone close to us who has faced cancer's formidable challenge, or we have lost a beloved family member or friend to this relentless disease.” She added that in 2023, Pick n Pay scaled up their support to involve more customers in making a tangible difference in the lives of those fighting cancer. Pick n Pay has also recently presented CANSA with a donation of R165,000 after donating R5 from every box of Pick n Pay’s Crafted Mandarins sold over August and September.

These are the other charities they have supported: – R3 from every bunch of protea, fresh fynbos or potted roses – in partnership with suppliers LVG, Flower centre, Vegmo and Flowers for Joy – will be donated to WITS Hospice, an independent non-profit organisation caring for and supporting patients with life-threatening illnesses in Johannesburg. – R1 from each pink punnet of mushrooms sold – in partnership with supplier Denny, Country Mushroom, Highveld, Medallion, Snowcap, Forest Farm, Chanterelle, Meadow – will be donated to Reach for Recover, a breast cancer support organisation with a unique focus on breast cancer support and one of the only organisations that provide a patient support service on a national basis.