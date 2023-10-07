Plea for President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist with the burials of the Joburg fire victims

Johannesburg - A group of Johannesburg volunteers and activists involved in providing relief and support to persons affected by the deadly Johannesburg fire almost two months ago, have appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi to assist with burials of victims. The group penned a six page letter to President Ramaphosa, Premier Lesufi, including the Mayor of the City of Johannesburg and government Ministers, detailing the plight of those who survived the fire. As they were writing the letter, the group was able to raise funds to bury one of the victims, 14-year-old Melita Mhlebi, in the Eastern Cape today.

Mhlebi was one of the 78 victims who perished in the deadly fire in Marshalltown on August 31. The family has struggled to raise funds to release her body from the morgue and transport to the Eastern Cape for burial. Fortunately, Andrew “Andy” Chinnah told The Saturday Star in an exclusive interview that one of the board members of the Helen Suzman Foundation heard their pleas. The coffin of 16-year-old Melita Mhlebi, who died in the Joburg CBD building fire which claimed the lives of over 70 people, is brought to the the site to perform a ceremonial ritual. Mhlebi will be laid to rest this weekend. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA). “The Helen Suzman Foundation paid R20 000 to the undertaker, and Melita’s body was released,” Chinnah said.

As a ritual, Melita’s body was removed from the mortuary and proceeded to 80 Albert Street, where the carnage happened for a short memorial, and it then proceeded to Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape, for a burial. Melita is survived by her mother, Busi Mhlebi and two-year-old brother. The mother and brother suffered serious wounds while trying to escape from the fire. As the Mhlebi’s are struggling to make ends meet, the group of activists have appealed to people to make donations to cover for other funeral needs, such as transport and food for mourners.

The coffin of 16-year-old Melita Mhlebi, who died in the Joburg CBD building fire which claimed the lives of over 70 people, is brought to the the site to perform a ceremonial ritual. Mhlebi will be laid to rest this weekend. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA). Melita is due to be buried in Vaal Bank, 50km outside Queenstown. In the letter to Ramaphosa, the activists have raised concern about the rising levels of xenophobic attacks since rumours spread that most of the residents who lived at that flats were foreigners. They wrote that 78 individuals died, while the fire displaced approximately 501 people (245 households), including children as young as three weeks old. The victims not only suffered the physical scars of burns and broken legs after jumping out of the building or throwing their children out of windows to save their lives, they have also suffered the loss of as many as six family members in one incident, leaving trauma and unimaginable loss. Expressing their concern about xenophobia, the group said in their letter to Ramaphosa that in the aftermath of the tragedy, certain politicians hastily labelled the building's occupants as predominantly ''illegal immigrants''.

Neighbours NPO Capitec Business Account Number: 1050797388

Branch Code: 450105 Swift Code: CABLZAJJ Branch Address: Mercantile Lisbon House, Ground Floor, Sandton, 2196