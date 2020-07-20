Plunder of South Africa's reptiles has moved online-UN report

The trade in wildlife and wildlife products, such as selling live reptiles and tiger bone items, is increasingly moving online, says a UN report. “For example, the illicit pet reptile trade increasingly involves the use of social media platforms. Criminals can be quick in switching online platforms whenever enforcement action is taken,” the report says. This trade is particularly difficult to address because of its hidden nature, inconsistent regulatory frameworks and limited specialised law enforcement capacities, it adds. In South Africa, the largely unregulated trade in tortoises, chameleons, armadillo lizards and sungazers is worth millions of rand, with the leopard tortoise the most popular reptile exported, according to the Snakebite Institute;s Johan Marais. “It is illegal to remove reptiles and frogs from the wild for export, and this applies to all of our provinces. Most reptiles and frogs, if obtained legally and bred, may be exported - provided that one has the proper documentation, including Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (Cites) permits.

“Many of our reptiles, like tortoises and chameleons, are listed on Cites and they may only be traded if bred in captivity. While there are legal and ethical breeders in this country, the majority of reptiles and frogs that are exported monthly leave this country with so-called legal papers - but most of those reptiles were, in fact, not bred in captivity.”

Armadillo Lizard (Orobourus cataphractus). Picture: Johan Marais

Over 2000 tortoises have been exported from South Africa "with permits" in the past few years - and very few were bred in captivity, he says. “The other smuggling trick is to capture pregnant reptiles in the breeding season and wait for them to lay their eggs or produce babies, which are then claimed to have been "captive bred".

“Unless DNA analysis is done, it is impossible to verify whether such reptiles were captive bred or taken from wild parents.”

Rain frogs are being exported by the hundreds. “Frog experts can confirm that nobody has yet successfully bred rain frogs commercially in captivity.

“Even our bullfrogs are exported by the hundreds. Some of our dwarf chameleons, that have extremely limited ranges and occur only in nature reserves, are ‘bred’ and exported.”

The industry could easily be controlled through DNA analysis and forcing breeders to chip their reptiles, “but right now it is just too easy”.

Armadillo lizards easily sell for as much as R20000 each overseas. “They have never been bred in large numbers, but smugglers easily capture a few hundred in a day and with the right paperwork, these will be on the next flight.”

“A large portion of our reptiles are endemic. Their biggest threat is habitat destruction, but the illegal export market does serious damage, to some species especially,” Marais said.

