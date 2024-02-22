After three decades of democracy in South Africa, we stand at a crossroads with political divisions, corruption, unemployment and crumbling infrastructure, to name but a few ills plaguing the country. Is it time for a political remix? One on One Productions (Pty) Ltd, which pioneered podcasting with the launch of CliffCentral.com a decade ago, is proud to announce their newest active citizenship innovation, the “Podcast Party”, a non-political party leveraging the power of content with the aim of addressing voter apathy and empowering South Africans with the knowledge they need ahead of the pivotal 2024 election.

“We have the opportunity to reach South Africans where they’re engaging, online. So many people don’t seem to know who to vote for anymore. Podcast Party is poised to become the go-to destination for those seeking informed and engaging dialogue not only for democracy but life in general,” said Podcast Party programme manager, Jack Motlanthe. The immediate aim of Podcast Party is to engage, inspire and shape a future where the power of dialogue transforms into positive change. Four flagship shows are already well under way: “Democracy 101”; “VVIP: Voter Voices in Politics”; “Manifesto Unpacked”; and, “Democracy Unplugged”. The premiere episode of “Democracy Unplugged”, a panel discussion with a studio audience, marks the official launch of the Podcast Party. These shows will feature thought leaders, activists and influencers to untangle the threads of democratic principles, dissect current challenges and envision what our future could look like.