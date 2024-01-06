PoeticLicence: Poetry and destiny collide at Melville koppies

My first close encounter of the word, kind, the uncharted emotional journey ignited by the power of poetic language, was in Melville. It was June 2013, I had just come back from a three-month stay in Cape Town for the last Independent Media cadet programme as an intern journalist.

Outside of the newsroom, I unearthed an eternity in poetry. Though I frequented the weekly Off The Wall open mic session at A Touch of Madness in Observatory, Cape Town - the Word N Sound Poetry Corner at The Lighthouse on 7th Street in Melville is where my first close encounter of the word kind took place.

It was not merely a chance encounter; it was destiny etched in the stars, a celestial dance. Call it fate. I am not sure how super your superstition is, but call it a good omen if you will. Melville is where poetry felt like home to me, it was my first intimate rendezvous with the world of words. Melville whispered to me the secrets of the world through the language of poetry.

Dear reader, I am humbled to inform you that Poetic Licence has broadened its horizon and cracked its cocoon. It has sprouted its wings. From poetry stages to these here pages of The Saturday Star and its digital platform likewise, flying back to nature. Returning to the roots like a tree revisiting its seed, completing the silent circle of growth in the embrace of nature's nurturing whispers.