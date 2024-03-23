PoeticLicence: When words and hearts meet

As a poet and writer, I have not had a more empowering Human Rights Day and World Poetry Day than the one on 21 March at Freedom Park, in Pretoria. I found myself in a gathering of hearts aflame with the spirit of literature and solidarity. But it was not merely the grandeur of the occasion that stirred my soul; it was the chance reunion with a titan of wordsmiths, Prof Mongane Wally Serote, that made this day truly unforgettable. In the company of diplomats, activists, guests, fellow poets and writers, we stood in awareness, remembrance and renewal, commemorating the struggles of the past, and supporting the struggles of now. The National Writers Association of South Africa and the General Union of Palestinian Writers were having a cultural partnership signing and award ceremony.

I was taking photographs of the event to report on it and I was coincidentally also asked to prepare something to read, so I was already excited before I saw Prof Serote. As I stood there, behind the lens, I was reminded of the transformative power of literature and art to awaken minds and hearts to a culture of awareness. I remember during the writing of the first edition of The Black Consciousness Reader when I first sat with Prof Serote. In the book, I celebrated Wally Serote as a luminary whose words converge on a page from places too real and those imagined, igniting awareness and resistance in the hearts of readers. His words resonate with a clarity and urgency that demand attention, challenging readers to confront the realities of oppression while inspiring hope.

As I penned a chapter of this seminal work including those of other South African writers and artists, Serote's poetry had been influential in my own. For over a decade now, I have been a student in capturing the essence of the black experience, shedding light on the injustices endured, the trials, the resilience, tribulations and the innate strength and capability to thrive. As I reflected on our sit-downs during the creation of the book, I was reminded of the profound impact Serote's words have had on shaping not only my own understanding of black consciousness, but also the broader conversation surrounding race and identity in South Africa. In his poetry, we find not only comfort but also love and strength—a reminder that even in the face of adversity, our voices have the power to spark change and ignite revolutions. In honouring Serote's contributions within The Black Consciousness Reader, I wanted to show appreciation for his dedication to using words to fight for humanity, justice and equality. His poetry inspires everyone who wants to break down oppressive systems and is a reminder of one’s worth.