President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to disappoint South Africans

Johannesburg - Three years ago, on March 27, 2020, South Africa entered what was supposed to have been a 21-day lockdown to stem the spread of the then unknown Covid-19 virus. The lockdown was part of a state of disaster that would endure for an unprecedented 750 days until it was finally lifted last April.

This week will be the third anniversary of the imposition of that first lockdown. The lockdown brought out the best in many South Africans and the worst in many of our leaders.

For all the petulance of some of our Cabinet ministers and the venality of others who saw in this crisis a godsend to loot, profiteer and behave in a way that suggested they were above the law when it came to their personal movement and association, it was also a time when President Cyril Ramaphosa actually appeared in control.

It was a time that South Africans felt that he had our best interests at heart, that he was at the forefront of leading this country’s co-ordinated response to the greatest global public health crisis in living memory. And yet, in retrospect, did he even do that? Not once did those “family meetings” ever entertain the kind of media scrutiny that a typical press conference would – for that was all they were.