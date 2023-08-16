Johannesburg - Build One South Africa (Bosa) has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare August 16 a memorial day in honour of people killed during the Marikana massacre 11 years ago. Bosa national spokesperson Sbu Zondi said 11 years ago, 34 mineworkers were killed and 78 injured, many of them critically, because they dared to stand up and speak out against their living conditions and their low wages.

“The men were shot down, some at point blank range, by a government and its police force whose response to protest was brutality. There is no closure, and there is incomplete justice for the families who are now fatherless. This is a blemish on our nation, and we ought to right these wrongs,” Zondi said. He said that was why they called on President Ramaphosa to declare August 16 Marikana Memorial Day - to be commemorated each year in honour of the breadwinners who were killed 11 years ago. “The President is empowered, through proclamation, to declare any day to be observed and commemorated. We implore him to do the right thing and declare today a commemorative day. This is just the beginning of the healing.

“On this day, we acknowledge the role of the mining community in carrying this economy on their backs. There would be no South African economy if not for the risks that are taken daily by the miners of South Africa. Indeed, miners risk their lives and health daily to support their families and to support the economies of South Africa and the colonial powers before that. They are the unsung heroes of South Africa. On this day, we must continue to advocate for better conditions for miners and for better pay,” he said. Zondi said this was also a time to consider the mining sector more broadly and ask what the future of mining was in South Africa and what role the sector could play in the next chapter of our democracy. “Our economy is extractive in design - built on facilitating the sale of coal, platinum and other minerals to the rest of the world. South Africa is one of the world's largest producers of platinum, gold, and chromium. Extractive economies have two fundamental challenges: they exacerbate inequality, and they do not provide for long-term sustainable growth.

“When there is no electricity, the mines can't do their work, and, as a result, the economy suffers. And when there is a breakdown in our ports and in our rail systems, the economy suffers because our mines cannot deliver their products to the rest of the world. He said, however, that the economy cannot rely on mines forever. “Minerals run out, minerals become more expensive to extract, and some forms of mining are harmful to the environment. We must move our economy progressively from being extractive, to constructive, from being extractive, to being inclusive.