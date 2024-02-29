Primedia launches “Corporates that Care” on World NGO Day

The CEO of Primedia Broadcasting, Lindile Xoko, announced the launch of "Corporates that Care", a new Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative that will be an integral part of the Primedia Cares programme. The launch event took place on February 27, in Sandton, Johannesburg. "Corporates that Care" is poised to become a permanent weekly feature on 702, with Bongani Bingwa hosting live on-air interviews with CEOs every Wednesday at 08h50. The segment aims to shed light on the impactful efforts of corporate South Africa in making a meaningful difference in the country. To amplify the reach of the radio segment, Primedia Out-of-Home (OOH) will collaborate by supporting the initiative with strategically placed branded digital billboards across Johannesburg, promoting the 702 feature and spotlighting the CEOs and brands involved.

During the launch event, Lindile Xoko emphasised the significance of the initiative. “‘Corporates that Care’ aims to showcase the positive contributions of corporate South Africa towards societal well-being. It's about highlighting the efforts that make a real difference in people's lives and inspiring others to join this journey of impact,” Xoko said. CEO of Primedia OOH Bongumusa Makhathini highlighted the importance of the initiative, stating, "As Primedia Out-of-Home, we are proud of promoting 'Corporates that Care’. Through our digital billboards, we aim to amplify the message of corporate social responsibility and encourage more companies to step up and make a difference in our communities." The launch event also introduced a special project dedicated to supporting blind youth, with three primary goals: funding blind youth development, promoting employment opportunities and innovating in the audio space to enhance accessibility for blind individuals. Reflecting on the transformative experience of dining in complete darkness during the launch event, attendee Brent Lindeque remarked, "This has definitely left a huge impact. Forty-three million people around the world are living with blindness, and 295 million people are living with moderate-to-severe visual impairment. It may have just been a 'dinner in the dark' but I kinda feel like the night changed me. This morning I woke up with a different sight to life. Yes, suddenly nothing is the way that it was."

Primedia Broadcasting has forged a partnership with The Hein Wagner Academy for the blind to support blind youths’ development. The partnership includes a cash donation, a significant media investment and the employment of blind graduates from the Academy within the Primedia family. Clients and associates of Primedia Broadcasting are encouraged to join this initiative, aligning their brands with a cause that contributes positively to societal well-being and reflects a commitment to corporate citizenship. The Hein Wagner Academy is a post-matric training institution specialising in the training of blind and visually impaired individuals. The Academy collaborates closely with South African corporates to create employment opportunities for blind graduates, fostering inclusivity in the workplace.