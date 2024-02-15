Rabie Ridge Community Hall and Library get a R3.3-million facelift

The reopening of vital community spaces marks a new chapter in fostering community involvement and empowerment. The Rabie Ridge Community Hall and Library renovations demonstrate the Johannesburg Development Agency’s (JDA) commitment to providing sustainable social and economic infrastructure projects. The JDA successfully renovated and refurbished Rabie Ridge Community Hall and Library in Region A, north of Johannesburg, on February 12, to an amount of R3.3 million.

Councillor Lubabalo Magwentshu, member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for community development, and councillor Eunice Mgcina, MMC for development planning, conducted the official reopening ceremony. Rabie Ridge Community Centre has long served as a cornerstone of community activities, hosting events ranging from meetings and church services to recreational activities and pension payouts. JDA acting CEO Siyabonga Genu stated that the project’s completion demonstrates the JDA’s commitment to promoting inclusive development and developing spaces that promote community participation and growth.

The library serves as a hub for learning and knowledge-sharing, offering people valuable resources and educational opportunities. The City of Joburg’s community development prioritised refurbishing these facilities to meet the changing community requirements. “The reopening of the Rabie Ridge Community Hall is another example of how the JDA, with a focus on sustainable development, is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all residents through the provision of essential infrastructure and the promotion of economic growth,” he said. The community hall received important renovations, including paint, glass, and the replacement of window blinds in the caretaker’s office, passage upgrades included the replacement of the geyser and electric lights, and hallway restoration included scraping, washing and sealing clay tiles. The kitchen renovations included adding a roller door, changing wall tiles, and attaching electrical connections. The toilet improvements included unblocking the basin, replacing the flush tank system, and replacing any damaged wall tiles.

Main Hall repairs included roof leaks, ceiling replacements, and electrical network upgrades. Parking area improvements included painting shades and lines, installing lights, and painting gutters and poles. At the Rabie Ridge Library, originally opened in 1991, the following works were implemented: * Upgrades for offices included wall cleaning, electrical repairs, air conditioner installation, and ceiling painting.

* The study and children's areas were renovated with built-in cabinets and wall painting. * The activity room project included removing vinyl sheets, installing new ceramic tiles, painting walls, replacing double door glass, and installing new ceilings.