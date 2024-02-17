Riding with Love: Essential tips for a safety e-hailing experience this month of love

One of South Africa’s leading e-hailing services highlights safety as a top priority when travelling. Whether one is headed to a fancy dinner, a cosy movie night, or a surprise getaway, choosing to follow these essential tips can help contribute to your safety and make the ride even more enjoyable.

Share your trip details. Share Your Trip is an e-hailing safety feature that allows you to share trip information with a trusted contact. As you embark on your month-long love quest, use this tool to keep someone informed about your progress. Riders can designate up to five friends and family members as “trusted contacts.”.

Riders are prompted to share their trip details with their trusted contacts, and they can choose to do so for every ride or night-time trip. This provides an extra layer of security and ensures that someone always knows your whereabouts. Check driver and vehicle details. Before getting into your ride, double-check the driver's information on the app to be sure you are in the appropriate car. Verify the driver's name, photo, and licence plate number in the app against the vehicle's facts.

Choose your pick-up time and spot wisely. When selecting where your driver should pick you up, you don’t need to give a static address location, as you can share your live location with your driver. So, to make sure you are vigilant and to ensure your safety, make sure to choose a pick-up point where you are highly visible to your driver and you will easily be able to see them arrive. Use the in-app emergency button.

The app also includes an emergency assistance button that allows you to quickly contact local authorities in case of an emergency. Familiarise yourself with this feature and know how to use it. It adds an extra layer of security, providing peace of mind during your Valentine's Day celebration. Rate and provide feedback. After your ride, take a moment to rate your Uber driver and provide feedback. This helps Uber maintain a high standard of service and safety. If you encounter any issues or have concerns about the ride, use the feedback option to communicate with Uber, enabling them to address any problems promptly.