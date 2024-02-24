RISE Mzansi eligible to contest the national and provincial elections

In a significant milestone for grassroots democracy, RISE Mzansi announced the successful upload of 112,018 signatures to the Electoral Commission (IEC) portal, securing its candidacy in all nine provinces for the upcoming 2024 national and provincial elections. RISE Mzansi has thus asserted itself as a serious political movement, confirming its commitment to offer citizens a credible option at the polls. The party remains faithful in its commitment to run in the 2024 elections, hailing it as an important turning point for the country.

The party’s call to action is for all South Africans who demand a better future, free from political and government neglect and corruption. Rise Mzansi's Head of Internal Democracy Boitumelo Mpakanyane said despite numerous obstacles erected by the political establishment against unrepresented parties, RISE Mzansi's determination has prevailed, ensuring its presence in the electoral arena for every possible seat in the important elections scheduled for Wednesday, May 29. “With the IEC's confidence in the upcoming announcement of elections by the President and nine Premiers, RISE Mzansi is prepared to achieve every milestone indicated in the IEC timeline, which will be released in the next week.

“Meeting all of the requirements to run in all nine provinces, RISE Mzansi has not just the signatures but also a cadre of new leaders determined to serve South Africa with dedication and honesty. Across the country, the party promises to elect skilled leaders who will work constantly to fight poverty, racism, inequality, community safety, and unemployment,” said Mpakanyane. The People's Manifesto was recently unveiled by 4,000 RISE Mzansi leaders, organisers, volunteers, and supporters. The party has also collected 52,145 signatures on mandatory IEC forms, exceeding the 13,890 required to win a position on the national ballot. “As the countdown to May 29 begins, RISE Mzansi prepares to launch its election machinery, engaging with residents across the country to deliver its message of hope and vision for a safer, more prosperous, equal, and united South Africa in a single generation,” Mpakanyane said.

The national elections offers an opportunity to break free from 15 years of economic collapse and corruption, he added. RISE Mzansi urges all South Africans to utilise their democratic rights and vote on May 29. “RISE Mzansi, the alternative on the ballot, urges residents to help shape the country's destiny.”