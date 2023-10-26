Rising star Tyla wins first SA Style Award

Johannesburg - The South African Style Awards (SASA) 2024 powered by Plascon South Africa has announced the winner in the Most Stylish Performing Artist in the Music Category ahead of the winners’ dinner in November. In September, SASA’s esteemed judges from across the country united in search of South Africa’s most creative business talent. Twelve individuals were meticulously selected for their expertise within their business genre and influence.

The judges converged for an exclusive dinner with lead sponsor Plascon SA at TANG Sandton. These judges, including previous winners and high-profile media representatives, had the honour of nominating the extraordinary individuals who have indelibly made their mark in the years of 2023 to 2024. As is customary, the SA Style Awards announces the winners at an intimate dinner at the Zebra Square Collectable Classic Car Gallery in Hyde Park at the end of November. However, this year they have made an exception.

Due to the incredible rise of musician Tyla Laura Seethal, judges at the SA Style Awards have announced that the musician is the winner of the Most Stylish Performing Artist award. The award comes in the light of her explosive rise globally and her performance on the Jimmy Fallon show. Musician Tyla Laura Seethal is the winner of the Most Stylish Performing Artist award at the SA Style Awards. Supplied image. It is a proud week for South Africans, said Jillian Grogor, the owner and convener of the SA Style Awards.

“When the idea of the awards was born 26 years ago, I knew we had extraordinary talent in SA and wanted to create an award whereby these achievements would be honoured,” said Grogor. Tyla, born and raised in Johannesburg, signed to Epic Records in 2021 after the domestic success of her debut single “Getting Late” featuring Kooldrink. She rose to international prominence with her 2023 single “Water”, which was a top 10 hit in the UK and the first song by a South African soloist to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years.

Tyla’s SA Style Award win is a testament to her incredible talent and success. She is a true role model for young, aspiring musicians who believe their dreams are possible, although it takes hard work, passion and tenacity. From performing at Dolce & Gabbana’s fashion after-party in Milan last month wearing Kim Kardashian’s corset designed for the D&G collection, to appearing on “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon”, her star is on the rise. “It is an absolute honour to be recognised by the SA Style Awards,” said Tyla.