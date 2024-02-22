Rosebank Mall street feast returns with a groovy 90s twist 2202

Get ready to groove to the beat and satisfy your food cravings because Rosebank Mall’s Street Feast is back for round two on Saturday, March 2! Following the resounding success of the inaugural event last year, this year’s Rosebank Mall Street Feast promises to be even bigger, bolder, and filled with nostalgic vibes straight out of the 90s.

Prepare to be transported back in time as the street feast turns into a vibrant 90s extravaganza, complete with iconic tunes that’ll have you dancing in the streets. From the soulful melodies of Jamal Shinobi to the infectious beats of Shelton Forbes, our lineup of talented performers will keep you grooving all day long. But that’s not all – foodies rejoice! Indulge your taste buds with a delectable array of culinary delights from our lineup of top-notch food trucks, including Filthy Moustache for savoury goodness: Sumting Fresh for mouth watering street food, Haloumi Bro’s for a cheesy delights, Whisk Away for dessert lovers and White Cocoa for Halaal friendly Lebanese food. Thirsty? Quench your thirst with craft liquor from renowned breweries and distilleries, including Jack Black and Devils Peak Craft Beer for beer enthusiasts, and the L’Atelier’s range of craft gin and tonics for those who prefer a spirited sip.