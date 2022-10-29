SA celebs join Global Champagne Day celebrations in Cape Town

Johannesburg - If there’s anything that truly encapsulates life’s high notes, it’s raising a glass of champagne in celebration. And, if there’s anyone who has honed the art of champagne-making, it’s Moët & Chandon. This inherent know-how is something that the French so elegantly call “savoir-faire” – an instinctive expertise and finesse with which the champagne Maison has become synonymous over its two-and-a-half-century history. From its ancestral home in Épernay, France, Moët & Chandon has paved the way for others to follow and has ultimately defined what exceptional winemaking is. Exceptional is revolutionising an industry. It claims the most extensive winemaking foundation – with 28km of underground cellars and 1 190 hectares of vineyards – in the entire Champagne region. It’s daring to break the rules. And it’s hundreds of years of tradition, innovation and fine craftsmanship resounding in that triumphant pop of the cork.

Story continues below Advertisement

Yesterday, the globe came together in honour of Champagne Day. Raising a glass of champagne in celebration is a custom we’ve relished for centuries. But on this day, it offered a unique opportunity to honour the celebratory drink itself and toast to the very Maison that has forged that association – Moët & Chandon, the Maison chosen in 1748 to supply the French royal court in Versailles. Having garnered the love of Africa and the rest of the world, it’s only natural Moët & Chandon would seamlessly unite eight countries throughout Africa to share in the joy of champagne. Right across the region, Moët & Chandon showcased their reputation for glamour and savoir-fête with eight intimate gatherings bringing together Friends of the House, celebrities, dignitaries and influencers. Having already travelled with Moët & Chandon to Épernay in May, South Africa’s Maps Maponyane, Tanzanian author Nancy Sumari and Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson were chosen among others to host these regional celebrations, raising a glass to the Maison and its continued success.

From South Africa to Kenya, eight countries set the stage for small but glamorous events celebrating Champagne Day, the Impérial Way. “For a Maison with such a rich history of winemaking excellence, Champagne Day is an opportunity to celebrate how we have shaped the industry, distilling unrivalled quality into every bottle for nearly three centuries. It’s Moët & Chandon’s sincere wish to share that joy with Africa and the world,” said Aimee Kellen, head of Consumer Engagement for Moët Hennessy Africa and the Middle East. The Saturday Star