SA gamers vye for millions at esports gaming event in Saudi Arabia

Johannesburg - Saudi Arabia has taken the sports world by storm by signing up some of the biggest names in world football. Having secured the likes of Roberto Firmino, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ngolo Kante and many others for their professional football league, Saudi Arabia has now turned its attention to the esports scene and it plan to take over there too. In two weeks, the Middle-Eastern country will play host to one of the biggest esports tournaments, the eFifa Club World Cup and the eFifa Nations tournament, where top gamers from around the globe will go head-to-head for prize money worth over R50 million.

Some of South Africa’s top gamers have been invited too and will be hoping to walk away as millionaires. Representing South Africa in Saudi Arabia are Julio “Beast” Bianchi, Thabo “Yvng Savage” Moloi, Zaid April, as well as Kaylan Moodley. Bianchi, captain of Goliath Gaming’s Fifa squad, and Moodley will be representing Goliath Gaming in the Fifae Club World Cup – the pinnacle event for competitive Fifa esports clubs happening from July 6 to 9 with a prize pool of over R18m.

The two, along with April and Moloi, will also compete in the official Fifae Nations Cup from July 11-14. Team South Africa’s Fifae team is sitting at number 29 in the world on the official Fifae Nations rankings. This week the Saturday Star caught up with the four gamers ahead of their trip to Saudi Arabia.

Zaid April, competitive Fifa player for Goliath Gaming. Supplied image. Zaid April – competitive Fifa player for Goliath Gaming Excitement ahead of the tournament … I’m excited for the Fifae Nations Cup. It’s my first time competing in such a major tournament. It’s also my first time in Saudi Arabia (I’ve only heard lovely things about the country and so far it’s been living up to my expectation.) I believe it’s a great country to host the World Cup and the Gamers8 event. I appreciate the country’s involvement within the esports community.

What he plans to do should he win the prize money…. Honestly, I never think much about the prize when competing. Obviously it’s an impressive number, but, I prefer focusing on the game first. On his love for Fifa …

I’ve always been a football fan. I played a bit and then Covid happened. I guess I just started playing more aggressively online from that point and started to compete in some tournaments which led to me signing with a club. It’s been an energetic process— playing professionally, the highs and lows of it all definitely defined me. Living up to your own expectations is hard but I’ve always tried to enjoy the experience while putting in the work. I’m signed with a great team, Goliath Gaming, and have a great support system back home. Favourite team and player to play with on Fifa … That has to be PSG and the player that scores the most goals is Kylian Mbappe.

How gaming changed his life … It’s opened a career path that I did not know was possible. I’ve been able to travel internationally and represent my country and meet all the best Fifa players in the world. I never imagined me being one of the best Fifa players in South Africa. Thabo “Yving Savage” Moloi, competitive Fifa player for Goliath Gaming and Red Bull esports player. Supplied image. Thabo “Yving Savage” Moloi – competitive Fifa player for Goliath Gaming and Red Bull esports player:

Excitement ahead of the tournament … I’m looking forward to representing my country alongside my friends and we’re hoping to perform up to our standards in Saudi Arabia. They seem like they want to change the esports circuit and make it one of the biggest in the world, and for us gamers it’s a plus because it means the prize pool is bigger and better especially for a title like Fifa (which has reached a record $3 million, about R57m). What he would do with the prize money should he win …

Depending on the money I would look to open a business so the money can work for me for as long as I live and probably get my mom a beautiful house. On his love for Fifa … My love for Fifa comes a very long way. I remember from the first time I played Fifa I used to lose to the AI (losing like 16-0) but it at least went upwards from there. I went from playing with my friends competing in one room against each other, to playing against the best in my region to playing against the best in the world. It’s been a journey filled with ups and downs but it’s been amazing really and there’s still more to come.

Favourite team and player on Fifa … PSG. My favourite player is Kylian Mbappe – I think he’s the best player in the game by far (he can dribble, he’s good on the ball, he can shoot well, he runs fast and has the perfect body type). How gaming changed his life …

It has changed my life drastically in a positive way. I’ve done things I’ve never imagined to ever achieve in my life such as playing professionally, doing what I love for a living (and getting paid for it). Thanks to Fifa, I’ve travelled the world and also signed to Red Bull as their first esports player in Africa. Julio ‘Beast’ Bianchi – competitive Fifa player and Fifa team captain for Goliath Gaming. Supplied image. Julio ‘Beast’ Bianchi – competitive Fifa player and Fifa team captain for Goliath Gaming: Excitement ahead of the tournament …

It’s a special moment for me. Both tournaments (Fifae Club World Cup and Fifae Nations Cup) are ones I’ve never qualified for, so qualifying this year for both and in the same year, is truly a blessing and I can’t wait to showcase our ability on the virtual pitch. The Middle East and Saudi Arabia is a fantastic country to come to. With it being my first time here, I’m looking forward to embracing the culture, lifestyle and different elements this country has to offer. They are taking over in every part of sports, business and entertainment and this year for esports will be a truly unique one and might just be the best ever. What he would do with the prize money should he win …

I would definitely buy myself a house, treat my amazing girlfriend Cleo, and spoil my parents for everything they’ve done for me, as well as my close family and friends. On his love for Fifa… My love for Fifa is like my love for football – unmatched and unlimited. The greatest sport in the world. It took everything in me to get here. Thousands of nights of practice and perfecting my craft. Millions of moments of “never giving up” with one goal, to make history and to be best Fifa player in the world. This journey is not made for everyone, it will take a toll on you and sometimes might break you a little, but champions never quit. I kept going and that’s why I’m here today.

Favourite team and player on Fifa….. PSG, Kylian Mbappe. How gaming changed his life …

It has changed my life in every way, shape and form. I’ve been able to tick so many things off my bucket list. I have travelled the world, beaten world champions, represented my country on the grandest stage of them all and even made the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list. My life has become like a fairy tale, one that gets told in storybooks. I’m blessed and grateful to be here. Kaylan Moodley - competitive Fifa player for Giga Hub but for Fifae Club World Cup, he plays under Goliath Gaming as a duo/pair with Julio. Supplied image. Kaylan Moodley – competitive Fifa player for Giga Hub (but for FIFAe Club World Cup, he plays under Goliath Gaming as a duo/pair with Julio): Excitement ahead of the tournament …

It’s the first time that we’ve ever qualified for the eClub World Cup and the eNations Cup so it’s a massive accomplishment for us and it’s only fitting that we play in one of the best stadiums in front of a fantastic crowd in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia is a great host. They’ve injected heavily into esports so it’s only right that the biggest Fifa competitions are in Saudi this year. What he would do with the prize money should he win … Honestly haven’t thought about it, I’m so focused on doing my best and then I can worry about the money at a later stage.

On his love for Fifa … It comes from a young age where my dad and my uncles used to play it every single day. I think it’s more about the love of competing and being the best that drives me and to put it simply, how I got to where I am today is just hard work and dedication in doing what I love. Favourite team and player on Fifa …