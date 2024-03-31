SA government welcomes UN Security Council call for Gaza ceasefire for Ramadaan duration

Early this week, the South African government, which has called for the war on Gaza to come to a stop, welcomed the UN Security Council’s adoption of a resolution to demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Minister of Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco), Naledi Pandor revealed that her department supports efforts being made by the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for two weeks in light of the holy month of Ramadaan.

This comes after the adoption of Resolution 2728 (2024) by the UNSC on Monday, which demands an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip for the duration of the Muslim holy month of Ramadaan, which ends in two weeks, on April 9. While the US abstained from the vote, the 14 other council members all voted in favour to none against the Security Council ceasefire resolution. “South Africa is pleased that the Security Council has, at long last, demanded an immediate and lasting ceasefire for the month of Ramadaan and the resolution must also propose that this ceasefire should lead to a lasting sustainable ceasefire,” said Pandor.

However, more than three days since this resolution, the war has not halted. Pandor said the issue is now in the hands of the security council. “It is now the responsibility of the UN Security Council to ensure that there is compliance with the resolution, which is binding on the parties,” the minister added. Late last year, South Africa became the first country to lodge a complaint with the International Court of Justice against Israel in a bid to force Israel to put an end its “deadly and relentless genocidal bombardment” of Gaza.

In the end, the ICJ, the Hague-based court, ruled that there was a prima facie case of genocide against Israel. However, the highest court did not order Israel to ceasefire in Gaza, but ruled that Israel should take all measures in its power to prevent potential acts of genocide. Pandor said South Africa remains concerned that the war continues to claim lives of children. She said Resolution 2728 also notes an “urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to and reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip”.

“It is, therefore, vital that the parties comply with the Security Council,” the minister said. The council also demanded the “lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale, in line with international humanitarian law, as well as Resolution 2712 (2023) and 2720 (2023)”. UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who was this week on a visit to Gaza, appealed for a ceasefire to allow in more humanitarian aid, saying the world has “seen enough” horrors in the Israel-Hamas war.