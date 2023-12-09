SA Model to showcase her talent at the London and Milan Fashion Weeks in 2024

Kristin Singh, a young model, has been cast for the London and Milan Fashion Week in 2024, which marks a watershed moment in her career. Singh also attained a significant achievement when she auditioned for The International ARTS Talent Showcase (IATS) and was selected to take part in the 14th annual showcase, which will be held at The Venue, in Melrose Arch, on September 26–28, next year.

With these life-changing opportunities presented to her, the 17-year-old says she is delighted to meet with global industry leaders and hopes to pursue an international career. She further highlights her motto, which is inspiring other hopefuls in South Africa and leading by example. Speaking about her milestone she says, “I am overwhelmed by the endless opportunities ahead, and I look forward to embracing the journey and positioning myself in a lucrative career path inspiring others and adding to the list of IATS success stories.”

Detailing her journey about being cast for the London and Milan Fashion Weeks, Singh says she was cast by Elsubie Louwrens while on set to create her modelling portfolio. Louwrens lauded her, stating there is no doubt that she will thrive, “Kristin has so much natural potential. Providing her with the necessary platforms, I believe that she will thrive.” After the auditions for The International ARTS Talent Showcase, Signh was invited to a professional photo shoot at 33 and Me Talent Agency, and this is where the next big opportunity presented itself.

The International ARTS Talent Showcase has been synonymous with excellence for the past 13 years, transforming dreams into reality and paving the way for future generations in the film and fashion industries, and this year they will be adding Europe as a primary location to their global placement portfolio. This is where she will perform and showcase her talent in front of world-renowned agents, such as The European Model Showcase (EMS) Paris, Blaze Johnson from “The Voice America” Season 8 team, Adam Levine, and the Audible “Breakthrough” with Kelly Rowland. The esteemed list also includes Professor Rhavynn Drummer, independent casting director for Tyler Perry Studios, who also cast for BET, Disney and Nickelodeon; Nate Butler from “America’s Got Talent” Season 9 & 10 and “X Factor USA” Season 3; Kwame Waters – Emmy award-winning stylist; Tedy P – Grammy-nominated producer; Wilhelmina Models; Amy and Rich Hersey from Manikin Worldwide Agency and AMDA College, the leading performing arts college in America.